Valparaiso Art Festival to take place this weekend

More than 60 artists and artisans will show their work at the Valparaiso Art Festival this weekend.

Valparaiso Events and Amdur Productions are staging the festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will take place at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Lafayette Street just south of Central Park Plaza.

People can check out paintings, photos, stained glass, jewelry, fiber arts, metalworking and woodworking from more than 60 artists.

"Festival-goers will delight in live artist demos, a graffiti wall and live entertainment throughout the weekend," Valparaiso Events said in a press release. "The Kids’ Art Tent will feature face painting, spin art, sand art and Art Fest bingo. The Valparaiso Creative Council will be handing out kids’ art bags at their booth, and Birds of Paradise coloring books will be available at the Valparaiso Events booth. Birds of Paradise is a new downtown sculpture scavenger hunt from the City of Valparaiso that’s fun for the whole family and highlights local artists and birds indigenous to Northwest Indiana."

People can check out the work of local artists from Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana, including the nature and wildlife photographer Maria Overlay and the glass blowers Bryan Lee and Dave Lee, who own Hot Shop Valpo.

"Jason Gast specializes in oil paintings of animals and monochromatic portraits of actors and musicians," Valparaiso Events said in a press release. "Debbie Van Gorp, owner of All Tied Up Boutique, creates exquisite necktie scarves. And Jackie 'Jax' Kalin, a painter whose custom interior wall designs and paintings span the United States, was recently named the Art Comes Alive 'Wildlife Artist of the Year.'"

Cirrus Falcon and Michelet will play live music. Food will be available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit valparaisoevents.com.

