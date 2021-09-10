Valparaiso awards $300,000 in coronavirus relief grants to 50 businesses

Valparaiso has awarded $300,000 in grants to 50 businesses to help them keep the lights on and workers on the payroll as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

“We created this grant as another way to support our business community,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “We have extraordinary businesses in Valparaiso, and we recognize the hardships they’ve had to overcome over the past 18 months."

Valparaiso created the Valpo Invests in Business grant to help businesses that were forced to close, operate at reduced capacity or lost normal business during the pandemic. A supplement to the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans that helped small businesses retain workers, the funding was intended to help businesses maintain their operations and jobs, especially low- and moderate-income jobs.

The city secured state funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, as well as some additional support from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, to pay for the program.

“Valparaiso has put more money in the hands of local businesses than any other community statewide under this grant,” Murphy said.