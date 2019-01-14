Try 1 month for 99¢
Valparaiso-based financial adviser becomes limited parter in The Jones Financial Cos.

The Edward Jones corporate offices in St. Louis. Brock Lloyd of Edward Jones in Valparaiso became limited partner in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for Edward Jones.

 Provided

Brock Lloyd, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Valparaiso has become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for Edward Jones.

It's the 17th limited partnership offered in the 97-year history of the St. Louis-based financial services firm, a Fortune 500 company that employs 45,000 employees across North America.

Edward Jones, which has more than 16,000 financial advisers who serve more than 7 million clients across the United States and Canada, created The Jones Financial Cos. as a parent company in 1987 "to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership," according to a press release.

The firm caters toward individual investors with branch offices in all 50 states and has more than $1 trillion in assets under management.

Edward Jones's Valparaiso office is located at 850 Marsh St. Suite B just off Lincoln Highway.

Lloyd is a Valparaiso University graduate and a longtime Valparaiso resident has been active with the United Way of Porter County, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, the Chesterton/Porter Rotary Club, the Valparaiso Community Schools, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

— Times staff

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.