Valparaiso-based financial adviser becomes limited parter in The Jones Financial Cos.

Brock Lloyd, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Valparaiso has become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for Edward Jones.
It's the 17th limited partnership offered in the 97-year history of the St. Louis-based financial services firm, a Fortune 500 company that employs 45,000 employees across North America.
Edward Jones, which has more than 16,000 financial advisers who serve more than 7 million clients across the United States and Canada, created The Jones Financial Cos. as a parent company in 1987 "to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership," according to a press release.
The firm caters toward individual investors with branch offices in all 50 states and has more than $1 trillion in assets under management.
Edward Jones's Valparaiso office is located at 850 Marsh St. Suite B just off Lincoln Highway.
Lloyd is a Valparaiso University graduate and a longtime Valparaiso resident has been active with the United Way of Porter County, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, the Chesterton/Porter Rotary Club, the Valparaiso Community Schools, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
