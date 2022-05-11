 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation marks half century with open house

Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation has been in business for 50 years.

Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation is celebrating 50 years of business serving seniors and their families.

The American Senior Communities retirement home at 606 Wall St. in Valparaiso will have an open house celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. It's being honored by the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce for a half-century of service to the community.

Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center, a partner of the Continuing Care Network for St. Francis Hospital, offers a variety of long-term and short-term care for seniors, such as rehabilitation, advanced respiratory therapy, memory care, skilled nursing, respite and hospice care.

It also had advanced pulmonary and ventilator care. The facility serves Porter County and greater Northwest Indiana.

It's run by American Senior Communities, which operates retirement homes and health care facilities across Kentucky and Indiana, including Lowell Healthcare and Hickory Creek at Winamac.

People will be able to tour Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation during the open house and meet staffers. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

For more information, visit (219) 464-4976, visit asccare.com or find the business on Facebook.

