Valparaiso Chamber endorses Journeyman Distillery as 'outstanding economic catalyst'

Now Journeyman plans to bring a restaurant, distillery and brewery to Valparaiso, a project that has been in the works for years but is now progressing in earnest.

"It brings an extremely successful dining destination. The Journeyman Distillery operating in Three Oaks, Michigan, attracts thousands of people to their facility. It can and likely will do the same if not more for Valparaiso," Richards said. "Journeyman Distillery will repurpose a large, worn-out industrial building that has been vacant for years into a destination tourism attraction. The Journeyman Distillery Project will extend the downtown south of the railroad tracks and be a catalyst for increasing the demand for residential living in Downtown Valparaiso. In addition, the Journeyman Distillery Project is located in Valparaiso’s Opportunity Zone and will encourage additional development in that area."