Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce to honor business leaders

The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce plans to honor two longtime business leaders for their service to the community.

Urschel Laboratories President Rick Urschel received the Distinguished Community Leader award, which recognizes those who take a leading role in civic affairs outside their industry to help improve Valparaiso.

He has volunteered as a leader of The Rotary Club of Valparaiso, the Valpo Chamber, the Valparaiso YMCA, the Valparaiso School Foundation, Valpo Park Foundation and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

“This will be the third Urschel who has been selected as the Valpo Chamber’s Distinguished Community Leader in the 36 years the award has been given," Chamber President Rex Richards said. "Joseph Urschel was selected in 1986 and Robert Urschel was selected in 2012."

Lori Mullet, former president of Pines Village Retirement Communities, won the Legacy of Service Award. She has served the United Way, the Leading Age, the Elder Style Valparaiso Task Force, the City of Valparaiso Arts Council and the city's Human Relations Council.

“Lori Mullet has been an outstanding volunteer in numerous organizations throughout her entire career," Richards said. "She established a very special program that recognizes the veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam by taking veterans to Washington, D.C., to view the monuments to commemorate those veterans and their service. She raised $165,000 to launch that program."

They will be recognized along with companies with 50, 75 and 100 years of operation at the Valpo Chamber's Salute to Leadership dinner. It will take place May 6 at the Aberdeen Banquet Center.

For more information or tickets, call 219-462-1105.

