Valparaiso Community/University Band to play Memorial Day Concert

The Valparaiso Community Band performs a past Memorial Day Concert.

The Valparaiso Community Band performs a past Memorial Day Concert.

 Provided

The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will play patriotic favorites at its annual Memorial Day Concert this year.

The concert, part of the Memorial Opera House 2022 Spring Concert Series, will take place at 3 p.m. May 30 at the historic Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso. It's free and open to the public.

It's the 16th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert.

"The concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and will last about 60 minutes without intermission," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "The performance will feature patriotic band music and historical narratives."

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items like canned vegetables, rice, pasta, cereal, oatmeal and soup that will be donated to the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. They can make the donations in the courtyard between the Memorial Opera House and the neighboring Porter County Museum.

People can enter the theater's main entrance when doors open at 2:30 p.m. 

It's one of the annual shows by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, which dates back to 1993 and is open to all interested musicians. The band also plays concerts at Thomas Centennial Park in Chesterton, Hawthorne Park in Porter and the Porter County Fair, as well as tributes to "The March King" John Philip Sousa who played at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso four times.

While there is no charge, attendees must reserve tickets in advance. People can reserve tickets for free online at memorialoperahouse.com.

For more information, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.

