Downtown Valparaiso has grown into a dining hotbed with celebrated restaurants like Stacks Bar and Grill, Sage Restaurant, Parea Restaurant and Lounge, Pikk's Tavern, Meditrina Market Cafe, Main + Lincoln Restaurant, Don Quixote, Fork and Cork, Blue Point Oysters and Sushi Bar, Furin Japanese Restaurant and Bar, and many more.
Members of the Valparaiso Country Club, one of the oldest country clubs in Northwest Indiana, often opted to grab dinner downtown instead of dining at the club. So the 96-year-old institution hired a new executive chef, Kevin Roark, who most recently served as executive chef of the farm-to-table Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms.
Roark came up with new seasonal menus while the country club remodeled its dining lounge, and is making a marketing push to host more events, especially weddings.
"There's new food and beverage banquet options," Valparaiso Country Club General Manager and Head Golf Professional Joshua Martin said. "We're looking forward to having more events this winter, more company Christmas parties, than ever before. We're starting to go to wedding shows because there are not a lot of indoor wedding venues around here and a lot of people don't know you don't have to be a member to have an event here."
The 18-hole golf course at 2501 Country Club Road that dates back to 1922 offers both casual and formal dining in a restaurant that overlooks the front 9 and practice green.
Roark, a Lowell High School graduate who started his culinary career at Cisco's Cafe in Merrillville and worked as a corporate trainer for the Bennigan's restaurant chain, overhauled the menu so it includes items like beer-battered white cheese curds, shrimp tacos, buffalo chicken egg rolls, blackened steak bites, an Angus burger on a brioche bun, a shaved prime rib sandwich, a Texas Ribeye, smothered chicken, and an espresso rub-encrusted pork chop.
"I have worked for numerous restaurants throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, including my own restaurant for a few years," Roark said. "I have been cooking for over 30 years and have a passion for food and cooking great dishes for people. My goal is simple: to put smiles on the faces of the people who are eating my food."
Food sales have shot up by an estimated 33 percent since the Valparaiso Country Club brought Roark on, Martin said.
"It's been a while since we've had an executive chef of his caliber," Martin said. "He cooked at a very popular establishment and knows farm-to-table, which is a big thing right now. We wanted that kind of technique, style and flair at the club because there are frankly some awesome restaurants in the city, downtown on the square. We want to serve the best food we can at our establishment... People have been coming out to eat. You see the butts in the seats."
For more information, call 219-462-3812 or visit www.valparaisocountryclub.com.