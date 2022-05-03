Valparaiso driving school acquired by new owner

A Valparaiso driving school has been acquired by a new owner.

Coastline Academy bought Excel Driving Instruction at 470 Vale Park Road in Valparaiso for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1999, it serves high school students learning to drive in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

“After serving the community for 23 years, I’m excited to see Coastline continuing our tradition of excellence in driving education in Indiana, making the roads safer for everyone," Founder Stuart Summers said.

Coastline Academy is now offering online driver education and behind-the-wheel driving lessons in Indiana. It will soon notify Excel Driving Instruction students that enrolled in the online driver's ed course what they need to do to take the written test at the BMV, get their learner's permit and start behind-the-wheel driving lessons.

It encourages students to study the Indiana Driver's Manual in the meantime.

"They are keeping Excel’s cars and instructors, and plan to expand," Summers said.

Coastline Academy is a national chain with Region locations in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Crown Point, DeMotte, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, LaPorte, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Merrillville, Michigan City, New Chicago, Schererville, St John and Valparaiso.

"Coastline Academy is excited to welcome all previous Excel Driving Instruction students and parents, as well as any future Indiana students and parents," the company said in a press release. "We are on a mission to eradicate car crashes and that begins with our driving lessons that will make you a safer, more confident driver for life."

For more information call (800) 489-1896 or visit coastlineacademy.com.

