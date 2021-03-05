Valparaiso Health Center expanding

The Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is growing upward to expand its health care offerings.

The health center at 3800 St. Mary Drive is adding a third floor totaling 20,455 square feet in a construction project that is slated to be finished by June. The addition will allow the hospital to expand its growing physical therapy, medical oncology and gastroenterology service lines.

“The additional space serves to provide our patients with even more quality services at one convenient location close to home,” CEO Janice Ryba said. “Therapy services will be expanding their space due to increasing demand. A medical oncology group will be housed at the center to see patients. We also will be enhancing and expanding space to accommodate additional physician offices. As part of the project, the new floor creates gastroenterology capabilities so that procedures will be made available at the Valparaiso location."

Community Healthcare System, which also operates the Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and specialty hospital Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, opened the Valparaiso Health Center eight years ago east of U.S. 49 at Burlington Beach Road.