Valparaiso Health Center expanding
St. Mary Medical Center is adding a third floor to the Valparaiso Health Center located at 3800 St. Mary Drive, east of U.S. 49 at Burlington Beach Road. 

The Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is growing upward to expand its health care offerings.

The health center at 3800 St. Mary Drive is adding a third floor totaling 20,455 square feet in a construction project that is slated to be finished by June. The addition will allow the hospital to expand its growing physical therapy, medical oncology and gastroenterology service lines.

“The additional space serves to provide our patients with even more quality services at one convenient location close to home,” CEO Janice Ryba said. “Therapy services will be expanding their space due to increasing demand. A medical oncology group will be housed at the center to see patients. We also will be enhancing and expanding space to accommodate additional physician offices. As part of the project, the new floor creates gastroenterology capabilities so that procedures will be made available at the Valparaiso location."

Community Healthcare System, which also operates the Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and specialty hospital Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, opened the Valparaiso Health Center eight years ago east of U.S. 49 at Burlington Beach Road.

It includes an immediate care facility, a clinical laboratory, therapy and cardiology services like nuclear medicine, EKGs, echocardiograms and vein ablation. The Valparaiso Health Center features a full range of imaging, including bone densitometry, CT, mammography, MRI, ultrasound and X-rays.

Its many specialized health care services include family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, orthopedics and spine, neurology, bariatrics and surgery.

“The Valparaiso Health Center represents a commitment to the high-quality, patient-centered medical services available through our hospital and health care system,” Ryba said. “It remains an important link in our ability to build healthier communities with convenient access to a large number of outpatient services.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

