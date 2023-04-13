The Valparaiso University Jazz Festival returned this week on a high note.

The annual celebration of jazz runs through Friday at the University Theatre at the Center for the Arts at Valparaiso University. The Valparaiso University Music Department has long staged the Jazz Festival, which features a mixture of educational workshops and performances by high school bands, university groups and professional musicians.

Merrillville High School Jazz Ensemble will perform at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The Katie Ernst Trio will then present a workshop presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Katie Ernst Trio and The Valparaiso University Jazz Ensemble will perform a concert featuring guest trumpet soloist Mike Williams at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the University Theatre.

The Valpo Reunion Jazz Ensemble will do an open rehearsal the public can attend at 4 p.m. Friday.

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, the Chesterton High School Jazz Ensemble will perform on the University Theatre stage.

Bob Lark's Alumni Big Band will have a workshop presentation at 6:30 p.m. Friday, when the Friends of Jazz also will stage a reception at the Center for the Arts.

The Valpo Reunion Jazz Ensemble and Bob Lark and his Alumni Big Band will perform a show featuring vocalist Stephanie Aaron at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

All of the high school performances and educational workshops are free and open to the public. The 7:30 p.m. shows are ticketed and cost $15.

For more information or tickets, visit valpo.edu/music/performances/jazz-festival/.