Valparaiso named finalist for USA Today's 10Best historical small town

"These 20 nominees for Best Historic Small Town have big histories and small populations — fewer than 35,000 people as of the last census — making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation's past," 10Best said in its announcement.

"We’re delighted — and not at all surprised — that Valparaiso has been named a finalist for best historic small town by USA Today," he said. "Certainly, we’re proud of the heritage for our Vale of Paradise. We’re good stewards of our historical buildings, like the Memorial Opera House and our newly updated City Hall, which was built as our city’s post office 100 years ago. As we preserve our history, Valparaiso is also a progressive city with a successful business climate, quality schools and award-winning parks. We invite people to visit — for a concert in our downtown park, to dine at one of our destination restaurants, to shop our businesses or even start one of their own."