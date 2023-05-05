A two-building office complex in Valparaiso has been sold and will be partly repurposed into a Montessori school.

George Uzelac, a private investor and developer, sold the Belden Center at 870-880 Eastport Centre Drive in Valparaiso for $3.95 million.

McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage brokered the sale to Haresa Prithyani, who owns and operates a Montessori School in Chesterton. He intends to turn portions of the two office buildings into a second Montessori school.

McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage Managing Broker Jeff Bennett and Broker Ken Williams represented the seller in the transaction.

“Regardless of a location in urban cores or secondary and tertiary markets, marketing office space today is much more challenging than it was pre-COVID,” Bennett said. “Moving forward, sellers and their advisers need to think unconventionally and carefully consider the variety and type of uses that are possible for an office building asset.”

The 27,959-square-foot office complex consists of two buildings with two floors each on five acres. Uzelac built it in 2008 and located his real estate tax firm on the first floor of 870 Eastport Centre Drive building.

The Valparaiso Montessori School will occupy first-floor space in the 870 building and second-floor space in the 880 building.

Prithyani plans to do renovations, including adding a playground, a sprinkler system, a drop-off area and a kitchen. He plans to complete the work over the next five months so it's ready for the next school year.

“Increasingly, an asset’s original use doesn’t lock in its future destiny,” Bennett said. “Converting retail space to medical or ‘medtail’ space, retail space to entertainment uses, and office space to a school are creative, outside-the-box solutions that need to be considered by Sellers and their advisors.”

Tech Credit and NYAP will continue to occupy space in the Belden Center.

Streetfront Real Estate Managing Broker Ryan Peters represented the buyer. Dan Duncan with People’s Bank secured SBA 504 financing.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Buona/Rainbow Cone, Fat Burrito, Pickles Kids and Dear Dani Boutique opening Coming soon Open Coming soon Open Open Open Open Open Open