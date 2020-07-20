Valparaiso police seek help identifying YMCA wallet thief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a wallet at the Valparaiso YMCA earlier this month.

Valpo police are investigating a complaint of theft at the Valparaiso YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Road on July 3. They need help determining the identity of a man believed to have taken a wallet containing credit cards at the YMCA and then using the stolen cards to rack up nearly $5,000 in purchases at various places across Northwest Indiana.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the posted photo should call Valparaiso Police Department Detective Sergeant Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Anonymous tips also can be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Anyone texting tips should enter “Valpo” in the message field before sending the message and include the word “YMCA” in the first line so police know what case it specifically pertains to.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.