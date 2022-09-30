Valparaiso Professional Pharmacy to celebrate grand opening at new location

Valparaiso Professional Pharmacy recently moved to a new location along a highly trafficked stretch of Calumet Avenue.

The independent pharmacy relocated to 3540 Calumet Ave. in a strip mall with Mr. Eye Dr. and Coffee Cabin, where it has doubled its space.

The business was founded in Valparaiso in 1960. It was purchased by Lauri VanderTuin and Elton VanderTuin, then the director of pharmacy at Porter Hospital, in 2017.

"We are a family-owned, local pharmacy," she said. "We pride ourselves on customer care, competitive pricing, and quick turnaround on your prescriptions."

The pharmacy offers a full range of prescription drugs, as well as durable medical equipment and diabetes education.

"One of the most asked questions we get is 'Are you open to the public?'" she said. "Yes, we are a full-service retail pharmacy, happy to accept all patients, most insurances, and we have a great relationship with all the local doctors."

The business seeks to distinguish itself from the big corporate chains.

"Unlike the big chain pharmacies, we have the time to consult with our patients. A pharmacist is always available to discuss any concerns with a patient or their doctor," she said. "We take most insurance plans, and also offer cash prices if you don’t have insurance. Generally speaking, if you have a new prescription you might wait 5-10 minutes, we value our customers' time and money."

It's planning a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. that day.

"Our new store has twice the space we had before," she said. "We have a large selection of over-the-counter items such as vitamins, first aid, pain relievers, CBD, Braces, crutches, walkers, canes, essential oils and more."

For more information, visit www.valporx.com, call 219-462-1484 or email vpp@valporx.com.