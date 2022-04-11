Valparaiso Round the Clock closing instead of moving, shuttering in under a month

The Round The Clock diner that's been a staple in downtown Valparaiso since the 1970s now plans to close instead of relocate before the building is razed to make room for The Linc development that will bring housing, retail and a parking garage to Lincolnway.

Owners of the restaurant at 217 E. Lincolnway still hope to reopen it someday somewhere in Valparaiso. But its plans to hop to a new site have fallen through.

"While our plan was to seamlessly move into a new location here in Valpo, this is no longer the case. We hope to someday reopen in our beloved city of Valparaiso," the business posted on social media. "When we do close, we strongly hope you will consider dining with us at our sister location in Chesterton. Not only will you find the same owners, and the exact menu, but a lot of familiar faces too."

Round the Clock's last day in downtown Valparaiso will be May 1. But it will cut back hours to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the meantime, starting Easter Sunday, because its workers have been leaving to get new jobs.

"With the announcement of the restaurant closing, we have found it difficult to fully staff our restaurant in a way we feel would provide our guests with the best dining experience," the owners posted on social media. "We look forward to seeing and serving you all before our final days. Thank you again for all the support and kind words about how much we will be missed, but the truth is, we will miss you more."

The family-owned restaurant, specializing in breakfast and traditional American cuisine, has been at the Lincolnway location in downtown Valpo since 1979.

One of the Region's best-known and most popular diners, Round the Clock started in 1963 in Gary, serving up diner fare like club sandwiches, burgers and classic entrees like meatloaf, turkey and country fried steak. Round the Clock restaurants are also located in Schererville, Highland, Knox and Plymouth under different ownership. The former Round the Clock Restaurant in Merrillville was recently rebranded as Brothers Breakfast and Lunch.

The Valparaiso restaurant will be displaced by The Linc, a $19.5 million mixed-used development by Carmel-based developer Hageman Realty. The plan calls for three four-story buildings with 121 apartments, ground-level retail and a 300-space parking garage.

The city has targeted the site between downtown and the Valparaiso University campus for redevelopment for more than a decade.

