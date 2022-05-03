Valparaiso Round the Clock serves last bowl of lemon rice soup: 'There aren't places like this anymore'

VALPARAISO — Customers grabbed the provided markers and scrawled many heartfelt tributes on the wall in the entrance to the downtown Valparaiso Round the Clock: "thank you for all the years of service," "I loved working here in the 1990s," "lemon rice soup forever," "RIP to hungover breakies" and "you will be missed."

On the last day of business Sunday, they left messages about how they dined there for years, how it was the first place they ate after moving to Valpo and how it's where they decided to quit drinking 11 months ago.

Customers filed in Sunday to dine at the Round the Clock at 217 E. Lincolnway one last time before it closed after 43 years. They hugged restaurant staff, shared memories and ordered their favorite meals one last time with many taking containers of the chicken lemon rice soup home with them.

"It's sad," owner John Christodoulakis said. "I grew up here."

His father bought the diner that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in 1979, building the distinctive storage shed in the corner of the parking lot so he could have a sign on Lincolnway. Christodoulakis has spent most of his life running the place.

"You meet a lot of people," he said. "Now you're not going to see them every day anymore."

There's been a massive outpouring of public support since Round the Clock announced it would close to make room for The Linc development that will bring housing, shops and a parking garage to Lincolnway.

"It's been humbling," he said. "People are really connected with this place. Some people have been coming here since the day we opened until the last day."

Many customers have started migrating over to the Chesterton Round the Clock restaurant Christodoulakis also owns. Diners from Valparaiso started visiting there after 3 p.m. when the Valpo Round the Clock started to close then every day as it wound down operations.

Most of the staff will work at the Chesterton Round the Clock. Almost all are transferring but not all have cars to make the commute. They've forged close bonds with many of the customers over the years, getting to know them by name and learn about their lives.

"A lot of these people have been coming for years and years and years," Christodoulakis said. "We know them pretty good. They're here day in and day out. We see them every day, sometimes twice a day. We have a lot of loyal followers."

Many of the employees have worked there for years — in some cases 10, 20 or 40 years.

"If it weren't for all their hard work, this place wouldn't be what it was," Christodoulakis said.

Chef Vui Tran has cooked there almost the entire time it's been open. He was behind all the soups and daily specials so many diners enjoyed.

"Without him, it wouldn't be the same," Christodoulakis said.

The staff gathered after the Round the Clock closed at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a final group photo. As it was shutting down, the restaurant encouraged customers to scribble their thoughts on the walls in the lobby "since it's going to be torn down anyway," Christodoulakis said. He planned to photograph all the comments to have a record of how much people cared about the place.

"I would like to thank them for their continued support and loyalty and invite them to come to Chesterton," he said.

In the final few weeks, longtime customers said they would visit the Chesterton diner and expressed wishes it would come back to a new location somewhere else in town.

"We've already seen a bunch of people going to Chesterton. It's really not that far away. We're not closing the door on the idea of coming back. If something comes up, maybe we'll come back," he said. "But for the time being, there really isn't anything. We're going to take a little break and then reevaluate and see where we can go and what we can do."

Part of the local Round the Clock chain that started in Gary in the 1960s, the Valparaiso diner long was open 24/7, catering to night owls, college students and third-shift workers. It hasn't been open 24/7 for at least a decade though.

The expansive menu shrunk over the years as items became harder to procure at a reasonable price, but still "tried to offer a little of everything." It often freshened up its look inside, even doing an extensive remodeling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all the changes over the years, Round the Clock remained a constant in downtown Valpo, where the soup was always warm and the coffee pot always full.

"Downtown used to be a ghost town when it opened but it's changed," he said. "It's busy here and everywhere. Valpo is growing."

He attributes Round the Clock's longevity to a "good family atmosphere, good food and good service."

"People come here it feels like their second home," he said. "They're comfortable here. There aren't places like this anymore. Our food has a value to it. You're not spending $20 per person to come in here. People are just comfortable. You want pancakes, you can get pancakes. You want steak, you can get a steak. You want a hamburger or a Reuben you can get that. It's homemade. It's like eating at home. We have like stuffed cabbage and all that stuff."

Jill Rosenbaum worked there for 21 years.

"It doesn't even feel like work. It feels like home," he said. "The owners, the employees, the customers have become like family. I've gotten close with a lot of regulars. It will continue as we move to Chesterton. We've got a great following."

People flocked there in the final weeks to get one last slice of cheesecake or cream pie.

"Customers have been very thankful for the time that we've been here and hope we will be in Valpo again at some point," she said. "There's been a few points already today that have been sad as customers say they're here for one last time."

Bob Burns visited sometimes two or three times a day for the chicken stir fry, orange shrimp or breakfast dishes like ham, eggs, hash browns and waffles. He had a lot of friends he regularly saw there, such as to grab coffee in the morning.

"They make really good food," he said. "You can't beat the quality of the food. It's excellent. They got a really good chef."

He went twice on the final day Sunday, once to eat there with his grandkids one final time in the morning and then to come back for dessert at the counter.

"It was sad this morning because I had my whole family, great-grandkids and everything," he said. "They've been coming here since they were little. They love the lemon rice soup. We'll have to find a new place. The family's going to miss this."

Rosalie Schmidt from Hammond didn't realize it was the last day for the Valpo location but often visits Round the Clock restaurants across the Region.

"I come to Valpo a lot and now I'm going to have to find somewhere new to eat," she said. "I know why they'd want to put an apartment building here. Valpo is growing and there's not a lot of housing, so that's a problem. I get it. I get it, but it's sad."

Her colleague Mary Kostner joked she was glad they stopped there Sunday instead of next week.

"I've been coming to Round the Clocks for years," she said. "You can get breakfast anytime you want."

Peggy Brant dined there for 16 years, usually at least once a week. She was a regular on Sundays after church and often stopped in for breakfast or lunch during the week as well.

"It's like a family," she said. "This is going to be so missed. This is Valpo. This is the core of Valpo."

She got a chicken breast salad and soup because "she had to take something home to remind me of them." She gave Rosenbaum a warm hug on her way out the door.

"It's like a funeral dinner," she said. "We're not going to see them on a regular basis like we usually do. It's a change we're all sad about."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.