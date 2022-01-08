Valparaiso University development arm sells building to game accessory maker

AVRO Development, an arm of Valparaiso University, is selling the former campus mail center building to a game accessory manufacturer.
AVRO, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Lutheran liberal arts school, is selling the property at 2006 Warbler Drive as part of its Vitalize Valpo land initiative. Valparaiso-based game accessory manufacturer Litko Aerosystems is closing on a deal to purchase the 8,160-square-foot former Valparaiso University Mail Center just off U.S. 30 for an undisclosed sum.
Litko, which makes accessories for tabletop gaming, aims to expand its operations and grow its business.
“With our business being in close proximity to Valparaiso University, it gives us the opportunity to collaborate with professors, students, and others on campus. We are looking to attract talent that is interested in being part of a high-tech direct-to-consumer ecommerce operation,” said Kenneth Litko, the company's president and CEO.
Litko produces miniature bases, game tokens, movement trays and other accessories used in tabletop, board, war and role playing games. It for instance makes components for popular game systems like Battletech, Gaslands and Warhammer 40k.
“The city of Valparaiso continues to support with enthusiasm the growth of small business in our community. We look forward to continued success for Litko Game Accessories in Valpo,” said Beth Shrader, the city of Valparaiso’s director of planning and transit.
AVGO acquired 130 acres of land around the Valparaiso University campus, where it is pursuing a master development plan. The goal is to do real estate deals that will spur more economic development around the campus, such as by bringing in senior living, multi-family development and hospitality projects.
“We are excited to play a small role in Litko’s ability to grow their operations right here at home in Valpo. This is one of many steps on the path towards maximizing the potential of our expansive real estate portfolio,” said Luke Aeschliman, president of AVRO Development.
For more information, visit vitalizevalpo.com.
