Valparaiso University development arm sells building to game accessory maker

AVRO Development, an arm of Valparaiso University, is selling the former campus mail center building to a game accessory manufacturer.

AVRO, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Lutheran liberal arts school, is selling the property at 2006 Warbler Drive as part of its Vitalize Valpo land initiative. Valparaiso-based game accessory manufacturer Litko Aerosystems is closing on a deal to purchase the 8,160-square-foot former Valparaiso University Mail Center just off U.S. 30 for an undisclosed sum.

Litko, which makes accessories for tabletop gaming, aims to expand its operations and grow its business.

“With our business being in close proximity to Valparaiso University, it gives us the opportunity to collaborate with professors, students, and others on campus. We are looking to attract talent that is interested in being part of a high-tech direct-to-consumer ecommerce operation,” said Kenneth Litko, the company's president and CEO.

Litko produces miniature bases, game tokens, movement trays and other accessories used in tabletop, board, war and role playing games. It for instance makes components for popular game systems like Battletech, Gaslands and Warhammer 40k.