Valparaiso University has appointed a new vice president of advancement as it pursues the goals of a new strategic plan.

Marie Foster-Bruns, currently the president and CEO of One Region, will join VU March 20.

Foster-Bruns will lead all advancement activities and manage the university team responsible for fundraising, career services and alumni relations activities. She will report to President José Padilla and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet.

“When we began the search for this critical position, I knew we needed someone with senior-level management experience in higher education advancement, as well as solid knowledge and familiarity with Northwest Indiana,” Padilla said. “Marie brings the energy and passion to lead the advancement team and engage our alumni, donors, and friends towards achievement of the ambitious goals in our strategic plan, Uplift Valpo.”

“I have valued my time at One Region and have appreciated working alongside a dedicated board of directors, influential members, and many community partners to build a stronger Northwest Indiana,” said Foster-Bruns.

Foster-Bruns has higher education administrative experience at Purdue University. She has served as chief experience officer and vice president of the Purdue Alumni Association, where she oversaw a staff of 25 in the development and implementation of communication strategies and engagement experiences for students and more than 600,000 alumni worldwide, and served as senior director of advancement and development officer at Purdue University Northwest.

“I have always been impressed with Valpo’s intentionality and deep value for humanity,” said Foster-Bruns. “The new Uplift Valpo strategic plan speaks to me as a community leader, educator, and higher education executive. At its core, it celebrates our diverse region, opens the door for deeper collaborations and embraces innovation. I look forward to working with the staff and faculty to move the plan forward and meet with our dedicated alumni and donors.”

Foster-Bruns holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Purdue University and an MBA from Purdue University Northwest. She is involved with several community-based organizations and was named a 20 Under 40 award winner by In Business magazine. Her volunteer work includes teaching English and Spanish to children in Haiti and Mexico.

Foster-Bruns will succeed Lisa Hollander as vice president of advancement at VU. Hollander has served in the position since 2010, an dled Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future, which raised more than $302 million, the most successful campaign in University history. She will assist Foster-Bruns in a transition period through June 30.