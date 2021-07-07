Valparaiso University president named to One Region board

One Region added new Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla to its board of directors.

Padilla joins the nonprofit dedicated to increasing the population and income in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

"We are pleased that President Padilla has joined One Region’s Board of Directors,” said Violet Sistovaris, board chair and executive vice president and chief experience officer at NiSource. “He brings a wealth of unique executive experiences that will complement our board’s strength and influential voice as One Region continues to transform Northwest Indiana’s quality of life.”

Prior to being named president of the private Lutheran liberal arts university in Valparaiso late last year, Padilla previously had worked as an executive at the University of Colorado and DePaul University in Chicago. He also served as a senior political appointee in President Bill Clinton's administration.

He was named one of 100 influential Hispanics in Hispanic Business magazine in 2010 and a Notable General Counsel by Crain’s Chicago Business in 2019.