Valparaiso University president named to One Region board

One Region added new Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla to its board of directors.
Padilla joins the nonprofit dedicated to increasing the population and income in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
"We are pleased that President Padilla has joined One Region’s Board of Directors,” said Violet Sistovaris, board chair and executive vice president and chief experience officer at NiSource. “He brings a wealth of unique executive experiences that will complement our board’s strength and influential voice as One Region continues to transform Northwest Indiana’s quality of life.”
Prior to being named president of the private Lutheran liberal arts university in Valparaiso late last year, Padilla previously had worked as an executive at the University of Colorado and DePaul University in Chicago. He also served as a senior political appointee in President Bill Clinton's administration.
He was named one of 100 influential Hispanics in Hispanic Business magazine in 2010 and a Notable General Counsel by Crain’s Chicago Business in 2019.
“I am honored to join One Region as a member of the Board of Directors and serve our community alongside other Northwest Indiana leaders,” Padilla said. “We are a vibrant community with a bright future. As president of Valparaiso University, I look forward to developing strategic partnerships and supporting initiatives to grow our community, strengthen our economy and enhance our quality of life.”
Other One Region board members include Sistovaris; Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight; Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon; Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski; The Times of Northwest Indiana Publisher Chris White; Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson; Helios Consulting CEO BR Lane; Barnes & Thornburg partner Michael Bergerson; and Purdue Northwest Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships Matt Wells.
“The One Region Board includes a dedicated team of corporate and community leaders committed to providing visionary direction, influence and engagement to improve quality of life in Northwest Indiana,” said Marie Foster-Bruns, president and CEO of One Region. “We are excited to leverage President Padilla’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”
