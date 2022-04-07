Valparaiso University to host Sousa tribute concert

The "March King" John Philip Sousa prolifically composed 130 marches during his lifetime, including many standards still routinely performed by orchestras, university marching and military bands.

Valparaiso University will conduct a Sousa Tribute Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Professor of Music and Director of Music Education and Bands Jeffrey Scott Doebler will conduct the performance by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, Valparaiso University Luce Concert Band and Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band.

The concert will take place at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso. Sousa often played in Valpo.

"We have focused on John Philip Sousa each year because he was an exemplary musician and educator, and because of his ties to Valparaiso," Doebler said. "He was a pioneer in musical performance, composition, conducting, copyright law, recording and music education. Maestro Sousa and his band performed in Valparaiso on four occasions —1898, 1904, 1907, and 1914—all at the still-functioning historic Memorial Opera House, located downtown at 104 Indiana Avenue."

The repertoire will include the Armed Services Medley, Fantasia for Tuba and Concert Band by James Curnow, Danse Negre from African Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Concerto No. 2 for Horn by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Adoration by Florence Price and God Bless America by Irving Berlin.

The musicians will perform Sousa's George Washington Bicentennial March, Right-Left March, Guide Right March and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

It's free for everyone. All seats are general admission.

No tickets are required for the event.

