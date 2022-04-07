 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Valparaiso University to host Sousa tribute concert

  • 0
Valparaiso University to host Sousa tribute concert

Valparaiso University will present a tribute concert to composer John Philip Sousa.

 Provided, Aran Kessler

The "March King" John Philip Sousa prolifically composed 130 marches during his lifetime, including many standards still routinely performed by orchestras, university marching and military bands.

Valparaiso University will conduct a Sousa Tribute Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Professor of Music and Director of Music Education and Bands Jeffrey Scott Doebler will conduct the performance by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, Valparaiso University Luce Concert Band and Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band.

The concert will take place at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso. Sousa often played in Valpo.

"We have focused on John Philip Sousa each year because he was an exemplary musician and educator, and because of his ties to Valparaiso," Doebler said. "He was a pioneer in musical performance, composition, conducting, copyright law, recording and music education. Maestro Sousa and his band performed in Valparaiso on four occasions —1898, 1904, 1907, and 1914—all at the still-functioning historic Memorial Opera House, located downtown at 104 Indiana Avenue."

People are also reading…

The repertoire will include the Armed Services Medley, Fantasia for Tuba and Concert Band by James Curnow, Danse Negre from African Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Concerto No. 2 for Horn by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Adoration by Florence Price and God Bless America by Irving Berlin.

The musicians will perform Sousa's George Washington Bicentennial March, Right-Left March, Guide Right March and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

It's free for everyone. All seats are general admission.

No tickets are required for the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

An architecture firm that started in Valparaiso a half century ago has gone on to design many landmark buildings in Northwest Indiana, including the Duesenberg Welcome Center at Valparaiso University, the Regional Mental Health Center in Merrillville and Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators will host a student pitch competition billed as "the most elite in the country" for high school innovators and entrepreneurs.

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators will host a student pitch competition billed as "the most elite in the country" for high school innovators and entrepreneurs.

Watch Now: Related Video

What does the abbreviation APR stand for and what does it mean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts