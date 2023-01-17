Valparaiso University's Innovation Hub creating Big Sell-like entrepreneurial pitch contest

VALPARAISO — Business professor Dushan Nikolovski created The Big Sell, an entrepreneurial contest that launched successful companies like LoopyCases and Centipede Sawhorse, which makes a heavy-duty but foldable work support system that is sold at Lowe's and Home Depot stores around the country.

The Big Sell long packed the now-bygone Radisson Hotel at Star Plaza in Merrillville with hundreds of audience members who got to vote on which start-ups had the strongest, most compelling pitches.

Purdue University Northwest took over running The Big Sell. Earlier this academic year, Nikolovski moved on from his longtime position as a professor of entrepreneurship at Purdue Northwest's College of Business and director of the Center for Entrepreneurship Success in Hammond to join Valparaiso University.

He's now running Valparaiso University's Innovation Hub and working to establish a new entrepreneurial contest to coincide with Global Entrepreneurship Week in November. He's planning a week's worth of events similar to an entrepreneurial festival in Montreal, in which aspiring entrepreneurs would learn from some of the Region's leading business people, gleaning insight on how to establish and grow their own companies and make their dreams come true. It would culminate with a new pitch contest aimed to launch fledgling firms to the next level, setting them up with seed capital and professional assistance.

"Having it in November gives us time to put everything together. I'm going to spend the next month trying to find sponsors and professional services," Nikolovski said. "Once it gets up and running, I hope to have it in the Harre Union hall at Valparaiso University. We wouldn't be able to have 600 or 700 people like in the Radisson, but there's no venue that big now, and we could have 500 or 600 people."

Nikolovski, who was also named a clinical associate professor of entrepreneurship at Valparaiso University, has spent his first months as director of the Innovation Hub learning about what the business community needs as he looks to forge partnerships, such as with groups like the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and local Rotary Club chapters.

"I've been going out into the community in Porter County and Northwest Indiana," he said. "We're definitely interested in partnering with different organizations like SCORE, which provides business mentoring to entrepreneurs."

It's working to offer small businesses and the community free to low-cost classes on a variety of topics.

Founded in 2017, but long operating without a director until Nikolovski was appointed to the role last summer, Valparaiso University's Innovation Hub strives to "foster an innovative and entrepreneurial culture" in Northwest Indiana. Valparaiso-based Task Force Tips owner Stewart McMillan, whose father revolutionized fire hose nozzle designs, donated the building for the Innovation Hub, McMillan Hall.

The Innovation Hub plans to provide business owners with training, workshops, classes and consulting services. It also will prioritize workforce development, such as by promoting pathways to MBAs, certificate programs and lifelong learning.

It also will work toward creating an entrepreneurial contest of the scope The Big Sell used to be before it was scaled down in recent years.

"I'm looking to engage the entrepreneurial community with something big," Nikolovski said. "The Big Sell is still going on at Purdue Northwest, but it's at a different level. It helped many companies launch products and services. LoopyCases for instance now has 66 or 67 employees in Griffith. Centipede Sawhorse came out of our contest, and they're in big-box stores all over the country."

He's looking at an entire week of events leading up to the competition such as lunch-and-learn workshops on how to incorporate businesses, market products and get manufacturing off the ground. Different speakers from the business community would give presentations.

He also envisions an entrepreneur speed-dating-like event in which entrepreneurs would have a few minutes to pick the brains of leading business people such as McMillan.

"Imagine getting two minutes with Scott Albanese or Urschel or BNutty, how valuable that would be," he said. "You could ask questions and get insights from these successful entrepreneurs and learn from them."

The contest would consist of entrepreneurs pitching their best business ideas, making the case for why they would succeed and why they deserve funding. They would be judged by the audience and a panel of experts.

"The audience comes out because they get to vote on the best ideas," he said. "It's good for the entrepreneurs because you've got to be able to sell your products or services to the customers. No matter how much you like the product, it doesn't work if you don't sell it to the public. Webvan was a grocery business during the dot com era that was the first to do the grocery delivery that's successful now. They had a network of warehouses that rivaled Amazon. But they failed because they didn't have customers."

Audience participation also builds buzz and enthusiasm.

"I think The Big Sell was so successful because it was like 'American Idol,' where the audience members could choose the next big winner," he said. "It drew crowds because people had a chance to participate. They could be part of the system and give their input."

Winners of the contest would get cash prizes and professional services donated to them to get their companies off the ground. Nikolovski is now looking for attorneys, accountants, marketing firms, social media marketers and others who could donate time and services to the startups.

He hopes to foster more entrepreneurship in the Region.

"There's a flood of people coming to Dyer, St. John and Northwest Indiana," he said. "If you look at other growing places like Nashville, they have small businesses like barbecue places opening on every corner. We should encourage small businesses like that. We've always engaged big businesses in Northwest Indiana, but it's small businesses that create 70% of the new jobs."

He's also looking to help keep more of the entrepreneurial contest winners in Northwest Indiana. Centipede Sawhorse, for instance, does its manufacturing in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

"We would like the people in different communities to support these startups," he said. "We have to be competitive to keep businesses here. People are running out of Chicago, and I believe Indiana is in a better position to welcome small businesses. We should be very welcoming and have a good business environment to encourage growth."

Whether through the contest or other programming, the Innovation Hub will work to create more opportunities for small businesses in Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana.

"There's a new spirit and new leadership at Valparaiso University," he said. "We want to be collaborative and be part of the community. We want to work with small businesses and create great opportunities."

For more information, including about potential collaborations, email dushan.nikolovski@valpo.edu.