Valpo ambulance company lands Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, BP contracts

"We all live and work in this area and the steel mills employ so many people," he said. "It's excellent to be able to support the labor of thousands of people in the area. I've had family members who used to work at Bethlehem Steel that's now Cleveland-Cliffs. Family members made their livelihood at that mill working midnight shifts while I was growing up. Now it's the next generation. When I was a kid you couldn't go back in there, so as just a personal thing it's great to be able to go in and see the mill."

The company has boosted its staff, including of dispatchers, billers and drivers, by about 35% over the past year to keep up with the growth. It also launched an EMT class in Valparaiso to prepare about 20 students per cohort to work in the industry.

"We kept the rate pretty low to get people in the door," he said. "We had a lot of interest from students who were unemployed people in the Region. We ended up filling the cohort and even had a waiting list. The next class got pushed back to January as there's a lot of people who want to get into the field."

InHealth is looking to continue to add staff as it seeks to grow.