Valpo approves funds for motorcycle, electric bikes for police

VALPARAISO — It's almost like Police Chief Jeffrey Balon is afraid the council will change its mind after it approved his use of $15,000 from the Forfeiture and Seized Assets Fund for several new programs, including buying two electric bicycles and leasing a motorcycle.

Following the council's action at Monday's meeting, Balon said he planned to get the orders in for the three vehicles this week so he will have them ready for duty in May. The bicycles cost about $4,000 each to buy and equip while the motorcycle lease is for $4,500, including equipment. The vehicles are to be used as firsts for the city in pilot programs for each.

The two bicycles are needed because bike patrols are done in pairs. The difference is a standard bike limits the officers to downtown and the immediate proximity, while the electric ones have a range of 50 miles on a charge and can cruise at 30 mph. They will allow the officers to patrol all the way to the city limits.

Balon plans to use a total of $15,000 from the fund for the bikes and for educational materials aimed at reaching children and adults with information on alcohol, drugs and the dangers of social media. Some of the material will be for a new outreach program in the schools called SMART — Social Media Awareness and Responsibility Training.