Valpo-based Cardinal Point Technologies hires new information security director

Valparaiso-based information technology firm Cardinal Point Technologies hired Keith Thomason to serve as director of information security.
“We were extremely selective when filling this position, knowing how important this role is to the security of our partner-clients,” President Grant Andres said. “With a background in systems architecture, network controls, information security and digital forensics, Keith checked all the boxes for the skills we needed. He brings a heavy-hitting skillset to the table that will directly benefit our partner-clients. I’m extremely excited to have Keith on the CPT team.”
Thompson previously worked as a system engineer who helped clients secure networks and plan information technology infrastructure.
“I’m excited about this tremendous opportunity,” Thomason said. “We have a great team at CPT, and I look forward to bringing my skills to the table. I know with planning, hard work and an unwavering commitment to our clients, we can continue to make a difference in the clients we serve. The IT landscape is vast with lots of companies vying for their share of market. I’m grateful to be a part of an organization that is successful because of their commitment to excellence in everything they do rather than their focus on market share. A company that is successful because its clients are raving fans is the kind of company I want to be a part of.”
In his new position with Cardinal Point Technologies, he will instruct clients how to secure data, perform risk assessments, identify weak points in security systems and come up with strategies for protecting them.
"At CPT, nothing is more important to us than our clients. We are always carefully curating a team that we trust to interact directly with these partners," Andres said. "Not only does Keith have vast experience, but he also has the character, integrity, and personality traits that you can’t train. I am confident that he will represent CPT well and perpetuate the long-standing culture we’ve established and that our clients have come to love.”
