Valpo-based Cardinal Point Technologies hires new information security director

“We were extremely selective when filling this position, knowing how important this role is to the security of our partner-clients,” President Grant Andres said. “With a background in systems architecture, network controls, information security and digital forensics, Keith checked all the boxes for the skills we needed. He brings a heavy-hitting skillset to the table that will directly benefit our partner-clients. I’m extremely excited to have Keith on the CPT team.”

“I’m excited about this tremendous opportunity,” Thomason said. “We have a great team at CPT, and I look forward to bringing my skills to the table. I know with planning, hard work and an unwavering commitment to our clients, we can continue to make a difference in the clients we serve. The IT landscape is vast with lots of companies vying for their share of market. I’m grateful to be a part of an organization that is successful because of their commitment to excellence in everything they do rather than their focus on market share. A company that is successful because its clients are raving fans is the kind of company I want to be a part of.”