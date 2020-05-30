Valpo-based developer opens Home2Suites by Hilton in Florida

Valparaiso-based hotel developer Good Hospitality Services has opened a new Home2Suites by Hilton in Naples, Florida.
“We are excited to welcome Home2Suites by Hilton Naples and its team to the Good Hospitality Family. General manager, Dominick Soricelli has assembled a fantastic team, and this all-suites hotel is poised for greatness,” said Tim Herzog, vice president of operations at Good Hospitality Services. “Our entire team worked tirelessly to get the hotel completed, and with all of its unique amenities, we are sure this property is going to be a guest favorite. We couldn’t be prouder.”
The hotel management and development company, which has managed and developed a number of hotel brands over the last 20 years, started construction last fall on the 99-room hotel, which includes in-suite kitchens, an outdoor pool and a Spin2 Cycle combined fitness and laundry facility.
"We are excited about the continued growth of Good Hospitality, and the new Home2Suites by Hilton marks another great property in our portfolio," Good Hospitality Services Jeff Good said. "We are anticipating great things for this hotel as its prime location near golf courses, Gulf Coast beaches, and Naples shopping make it the perfect getaway destination.”
The Northwest Indiana company also is building another Home2Suites by Hilton in southwest Florida. That 118-room hotel is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
