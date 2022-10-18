Valpo-based Golden Tech acquired by The Purple Guys

Valparaiso-based Golden Tech was acquired by The Purple Guys for an undisclosed sum.

Golden Tech, at 2402 Beech St., provides computer support, cloud, security consulting, backup and recovery, VOIP phone systems and managed IT services to businesses in Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and Michiana.

Steve Massa, an electrical engineer from Purdue who's also served as president of the Valparaiso Rotary Club, founded the company in 1996, telling the Secretary of State's office the company was named Golden Tech after being asked what it was called, glancing around the room and seeing his Golden Retriever lying on the floor. He partnered with Steve Tomory and the firm has since grown to serve more than 300 clients.

The Purple Guys, an IT managed services company with offices in Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans, St. Louis, Shreveport, Louisiana and Olathe, Kansas, has been growing across the country through a series of acquisitions. With the backing of Kian Capital Partners, it's acquired six companies recently, including Indianapolis-based Accelerate earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to announce this highly strategic acquisition of Golden Tech, which is complementary to our existing offerings and supports our broader growth strategy,” said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys. “Shawn and Steve Massa built an outstanding company with an impressive track record of growth, a loyal client base and a tenured team with deep experience supporting the SMB community. We are very excited to partner with the Golden Tech team. We look forward to building on the company’s historical success and driving continued growth in the broader Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland markets.”

The Purple Guys focuses on IT support to small and mid-sized organizations, including data backup, security, cloud services, a help desk and on-site support.

“Partnering with The Purple Guys was the right choice for our clients and employees,” said Shawn Massa, CEO and co-owner of Golden Tech. “At Golden Tech, we seek innovation and embrace teamwork, striving to be true value-added partners to our loyal clients. Our employees have been instrumental in our success, and when seeking a partner, we were highly focused on culture and fit. We are confident that partnering with The Purple Guys will create exciting opportunities for the broader Golden Tech team. Together we will have the ability to offer expanded capabilities and more technical resources to provide unparalleled service to our growing client base.”

The Purple Guys is pursuing a strategic goal to become "the leading IT managed services company in the Central United States." The company said it will benefit from the technical expertise of Golden Tech's long-tenured employees.

“The success of our growth strategy has allowed us to be even more valuable to our customers and better address their complex needs,” Cook said. “Mergers and acquisitions in the managed service provider space remain incredibly active. The Purple Guys’ acquisition strategy will continue to focus on partnering with leading managed IT service providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.”

The Purple Guys, which promises "trouble-free IT" and to "focus on our clients' IT so they don't have to," has completed three acquisitions this year alone. It's looking for more founders in the managed IT services sector to partner with.

“This is the perfect example of how an effective buy-and-build strategy can operate and benefit all involved, including our employees and customers," Kian Capital Partner Matt Levenson said. "Since backing the business in 2020, The Purple Guys has expanded into new regions, strengthened its expertise and added exceptional new members to the team. With Kevin’s leadership, we will continue to look for attractive acquisition opportunities in the large and fragmented MSP space as we seek to further expand The Purple Guys’ platform with like-minded businesses."