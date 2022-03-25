Valpo-based Good Hospitality Services wins Hilton Hotel awards

Valparaiso-based Good Hospitality Services won awards for excellence for its recently constructed Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers and Home2 Suites by Hilton Naples hotels in Florida.

Both properties won Hilton Hotel awards from the leading international hotel chain that operates more than 580 hotels across the world.

“We feel honored to have both of our Florida Home2 Suites properties recognized for excellence,” said Brian Gilchrist, GHS executive vice president. “Our company strives to be a leader in hotel management and receive awards such as these, so receiving these honors encourages our teams to continue striving for greatness. Property teams work hard to provide the absolute best customer service and property management, and they should all be proud of their performance.”

The Valparaiso-based hotel developer and operator opened both hotels in the Sunshine State in 2020. The Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers won Hilton's Free to be You Award for the highest regional score for guest experience last year. It also won a Conrad Achievement Award for 2021 after placing top 1% in quality score metrics of the Home2 brand for 12 months.

Good Hospitality Service's Home2 Suites by Hilton Naples was honored by the Virginia-based multinational hospitality company as a Brand Strong Winner based on its scores in overall service, problem resolution, guests feeling welcomed and room cleanliness.

It ranked seven out of 461 hotels, also receiving a Hilton Award of Excellence for 2021. It was recognized for ranking among the top 5% of hotels in the brand.

“Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers and Home2 Suites by Hilton Naples are two properties that were new to our portfolio in 2020, and they were both exciting additions,” said Jeffrey Good, GHS president. “We developed these properties within six months of each other, and we are delighted to see our hard work and efforts pay off. We are looking forward to the future of these and all GHS properties, thanks to our entire team of professionals.”

Good Hospitality Services has developed and managed hotels for a number of leading hospitality brands over the past 20 years.

