Valpo business executive honored by Chicago Paint & Coatings Association

A Valparaiso business executive was recently honored by the Chicago Paint & Coatings Association.

The 135-year-old trade association for the paint and coatings industry in Chicagoland conferred an Award of Excellence on Valparaiso resident Erik Olson, a sales executive with Producers Chemical Co., a chemical wholesaler headquartered in Sugar Grove in Chicago's western suburbs. He was recognized for “his dedicated service to the association and commitment to the success of CPCA and to the industry.”

Producers Chemical Co. distributes industrial chemicals like solvents, acids, alcohols, esters, aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, glycols, glycol ethers, ketones, phosphates and laboratory-grade chemicals nationwide.

It serves customers in a number of sectors such as printing, contract packagers, food producers, adhesives, lubricants, metal treatment, electronics, agriculture, municipal and pool and spa.

Olson is a past president of the Chicago Paint & Coatings Association who worked for nearly two decades as a sales manager for The Chidley & Peto Co., a regional specialty chemical distributor, before he joined Producers Chemical. He is a current board member of the Chicago Paint & Coatings Association who earned a bachelor's degree from Governors State University and a Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.

