Valpo Chamber of Commerce names new chairman of the board

The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, which represents nearly 800 businesses in Valparaiso, Porter County, and greater Northwest Indiana, named a new chairman of its board.

Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards announced Nitco President Thomas Long would chair the board of directors.

“Thomas Long has served in a leadership capacity prior to being chosen as chair in the roles of vice chair of public policy and then as chair elect," Richards said.

Long serves as president of Hebron-based Nitco, which provides internet service, wifi, home phone service, and cable television to Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, and Stark Counties with a robust customer base in rural areas. The 125-year-old utility continues to grow, expanding a municipal fiber network to Chesterton in 2017 and buying TV Cable of Rensselaer in 2018.