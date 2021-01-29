 Skip to main content
Valpo Chamber of Commerce names vice president and chief financial officer
Valpo Chamber of Commerce names vice president and chief financial officer

The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, which represents nearly 800 businesses in Valpo and beyond, named a new vice president/chief financial officer.

Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards announced Christine Pazdur was promoted to serve as vice president and chief financial officer, putting her in charge of the Valpo chamber's financial affairs.

The Loyola University graduate, a longtime Valparaiso resident, has worked at the chamber in downtown Valpo since 2009.

She most recently served as the chamber's accounting director, overseeing accounting for the chamber and also doing accounting functions for the Valparaiso Economic Development Corp.

“Christine has performed outstanding in her budget projections and the way she worked to provide the auditors with important information to ensure compliance with auditor recommendations,” Richards said in a news release. "Her work product has been exceptional.”

The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, which was named the Indiana Chamber of the Year in 2017, focuses on networking, economic development, legislative advocacy and quality of life.

More than 75% of its members are small businesses with fewer than 10 employees. It operates a community leadership academy and hosts regular events such as ribbon cuttings and AM Valpo networking meetups.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

