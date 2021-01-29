Valpo Chamber of Commerce names vice president and chief financial officer

The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, which represents nearly 800 businesses in Valpo and beyond, named a new vice president/chief financial officer.

Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards announced Christine Pazdur was promoted to serve as vice president and chief financial officer, putting her in charge of the Valpo chamber's financial affairs.

The Loyola University graduate, a longtime Valparaiso resident, has worked at the chamber in downtown Valpo since 2009.

She most recently served as the chamber's accounting director, overseeing accounting for the chamber and also doing accounting functions for the Valparaiso Economic Development Corp.

“Christine has performed outstanding in her budget projections and the way she worked to provide the auditors with important information to ensure compliance with auditor recommendations,” Richards said in a news release. "Her work product has been exceptional.”

The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, which was named the Indiana Chamber of the Year in 2017, focuses on networking, economic development, legislative advocacy and quality of life.