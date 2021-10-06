Valpo dental office's patient data potentially compromised after phishing attack

Patients of Professional Dental Alliance of Indiana’s Valparaiso office may have had their data compromised after its administration and technology support services provider was hacked.

Pittsburgh-based North American Dental Management suffered an email phishing and credential harvesting attack on March 31 and April 1. The contractor discovered a breach of personal information during a forensic investigation following the hacking of its system.

It's notified federal and local law enforcement about the cyber intrusion, as well as affected medical offices like the group dental practice all 503 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso.

Patient data that may have been exposed includes "name, mailing address, email address, phone number, dental information, insurance information, Social Security number, and financial account numbers." No evidence of malicious use of the personal data that was exposed has yet turned up.