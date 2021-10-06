 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo dental office's patient data potentially compromised after phishing attack
alert urgent

Valpo dental office's patient data potentially compromised after phishing attack

Cyber attacks like one that bilked LaPorte County out of $130k becoming more common: 'We're at war'
Provided

Patients of Professional Dental Alliance of Indiana’s Valparaiso office may have had their data compromised after its administration and technology support services provider was hacked.

Pittsburgh-based North American Dental Management suffered an email phishing and credential harvesting attack on March 31 and April 1. The contractor discovered a breach of personal information during a forensic investigation following the hacking of its system.

It's notified federal and local law enforcement about the cyber intrusion, as well as affected medical offices like the group dental practice all 503 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso.

Patient data that may have been exposed includes "name, mailing address, email address, phone number, dental information, insurance information, Social Security number, and financial account numbers." No evidence of malicious use of the personal data that was exposed has yet turned up.

North American Dental Management and Professional Dental Alliance have tightened security for email and their computer systems. They are offering those affected by the breach two-year memberships to Experian’s IdentityWorks. The product aims to guard against identity theft by providing fraud alerts, credit reports, credit monitoring and identity theft insurance of up to $1 million.

Professional Dental Alliance will soon post information about the incident and how to protect from identity theft on its website. It's encouraging patients to visit the FTC identify theft website, IdentityTheft.gov, which covers available resources and how to file identity theft complaints if one's identity was stolen.

The dental office service provider is sending written notice of the data security breach to affected patients and will alert any additional people whose information is compromised.

Anyone affected can call the major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert or security freeze.

Affected patients can call Experian at 1-888-397-3742, Equifax at 1-800-525-6285 or TransUnion at 1-800-680-7289.

For more information, call the Professional Dental Alliance Breach Hotline at (888) 397-0067. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts