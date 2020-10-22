Valpo grad named 2020 Notable Entrepreneur by Crain’s Chicago Business

A Valparaiso High School graduate who launched a multimillion-dollar management consulting firm was named a 2020 Notable Entrepreneur by Crain’s Chicago Business.
Sheryl Terril, a 1976 graduate who went on to become founder and CEO of the Chicago-based AddVantage Group, was recognized by the business publication for her work in management consulting.
After working for NutraSweet, Northrop Grumman, Motorola, Unilever and Johnsson Group, Terrill launched the AddVantage Group in 2005 to offer companies value strategy implementation and now provides management consulting services to Fortune 500 clients.
“I am grateful to the team and to our clients who trust us over and over again to execute their highest-priority initiatives,” Terril said.
Crain's Chicago Business, one of more than 30 business and industry publications put out by Detroit-based Crain's Communications, confers the awards annually to celebrate entrepreneurs who "have gone above and beyond to realize novel business opportunities, as well as demonstrate exceptional skill in finding innovative ways to solve problems and create additional value within their space."
"Sheryl Terril leads the niche management consulting firm launched 14 years ago with a specialty in corporate finance," Crain's Chicago Business noted. "It has grown to serve supply chain, sales, customer service and HR organizations. Recent projects have involved acquisition integration, enterprise SAP implementation, controls rationalization and payroll accounting optimization. The firm’s consultants are dedicated to client engagements and are not accountable for generating sales."
