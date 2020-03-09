Valpo man suspected of drunken driving crashes through liquor store

A Valparaiso man who was suspected of drunken driving was arrested after driving his Ford F-150 through a liquor store in downstate Indiana this past weekend.
The pickup truck plowed all the way through the liquor store, leaving behind a wreckage of splintered wood, scattered beer cans and busted coolers.
The crash took place at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store in White County just north of Lafayette, according to police.
Police got a call about a possibly intoxicated driver heading south on State Road 43 from the Chalmers area early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post. A caller informed police a short time later that the Ford F-150 had crashed into the liquor store.
"Senior Troopers Jerrad Foutch and Tyler Stinson arrived on scene and observed the male driver, identified as Michael Stowers of Valparaiso, crawling out of the vehicle," the Indiana State Police said in a press release. "Medical personnel were called by the troopers, but Stowers refused medical treatment on scene. Stowers also refused field sobriety tests."
Police arrested Stowers on a charge of operating while intoxicated refusal, according to the release. They took him to the White County Jail and got a search warrant to do a blood test, the results of which are pending.
Under Indiana law, driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08% is prohibited.
The Indiana State Police were assisted in the case by the White County Communications Center, the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookston EMS and Fire Department, the Monticello EMS and Fire Department, and Mel’s Wrecker Service.