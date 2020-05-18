Valpo plans to reopen to the public — cautiously

All city hall employees, except for those with health issues, are expected to be at work Monday, and Murphy praised Assistant Police Chief Mike DeHaven and Assistant Fire Chief Scott Arnold for making sure workers have personal protective equipment and other supplies to safely do their jobs.

As part of the return to full operation at city hall, all employees will have their temperature checked daily and will be required to wear face masks in common areas. Murphy said testing employees for the virus was considered, but the city has no plan to mandate testing at this point.

As to allowing the public into city hall for business or to attend meetings, Murphy said, “We’re finalizing plans on how to limit the number of guests for safety. We’re also considering how best to conduct public meetings in the council chambers while exercising appropriate social distancing.”

The V-Line buses have continued to operate, but the ChicaGo Dash, which had ceased operations, will resume June 1 with two buses daily to Chicago, and the Transit Connect service to the South Shore’s Dune Park station will return as well. All the transit services will be free to riders through June.