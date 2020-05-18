Valpo plans to reopen to the public — cautiously

VALPARAISO — While many city departments have continued to function during the coronavirus shutdown, employees of other departments began returning to their jobs this week, and the administration plans to re-open to the public in June.
Mayor Matt Murphy announced recently that police and firefighters have continued to report for work during the pandemic and essential services, like trash pickups and utilities, have continued, but city hall employees began returning this week and the public will be allowed in the building June 1.
No city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but Murphy said, “I remain in constant contact with our police and fire chiefs to ensure they have the resources necessary to protect all city residents.”
He said the city’s Public Works Department was back to operating at full strength early this month.
The parks department opened the golf courses and driving ranges this week with guidelines in place, and “We’re looking forward to seeing the clubhouses open at 50% starting May 24. The cautious and successful opening of our golf courses has provided important information and guidance as the city moves to re-open other aspects of our operation.”
The playgrounds are scheduled to open again May 24 under the social distancing guidelines, and Murphy said other options to maintain a safe environment are being explored and will be made available in time for the opening.
All city hall employees, except for those with health issues, are expected to be at work Monday, and Murphy praised Assistant Police Chief Mike DeHaven and Assistant Fire Chief Scott Arnold for making sure workers have personal protective equipment and other supplies to safely do their jobs.
As part of the return to full operation at city hall, all employees will have their temperature checked daily and will be required to wear face masks in common areas. Murphy said testing employees for the virus was considered, but the city has no plan to mandate testing at this point.
As to allowing the public into city hall for business or to attend meetings, Murphy said, “We’re finalizing plans on how to limit the number of guests for safety. We’re also considering how best to conduct public meetings in the council chambers while exercising appropriate social distancing.”
The V-Line buses have continued to operate, but the ChicaGo Dash, which had ceased operations, will resume June 1 with two buses daily to Chicago, and the Transit Connect service to the South Shore’s Dune Park station will return as well. All the transit services will be free to riders through June.
The Valparaiso Events office will open its season June 2 with the Valparaiso Market on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Urschel Pavilion in the downtown park and plans to hold two drive-in style movies in the park June 16 and 30. Summer Concerts are scheduled to start July 16.
Murphy and his department heads meet weekly to look at finances and possible reductions in tax revenue. The city will know more about the impact of the pandemic on revenue after receiving its first property tax money in early June.
“Although the city is operating with an abundance of caution, I am also optimistic we will be able to navigate this crisis without reduction in city services,” he said.
