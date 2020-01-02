Valpo's The Market to ring in new year with craft beer festival

The Market Events and Lounge listened to what people don't like about craft beer festivals and is trying to offer an alternative.
"People complain about the long lines and waiting in line for a beer," said Jay Rudy, chef and owner of The Market. "So we shrunk it down for a better experience."
Happy Brew Year will take place from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Grand Hall at the Market at 2405 Morthland Dr in Valparaiso.
"It's an indoor brew fest with an intimate setting," Rudy said. "Brew fests are typically outside and extremely crowded. This is going to be relaxed. We're going to have a dinner for VIP ticket holders. We're going to have a live band."
Dead to Rights, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform. About 19 breweries, wineries and cideries will be on hand, including 18th Street, Revolution, Greenbush, Devil's Trumpet, Victory, Bell's, Lagunitas, Sun King and Evil Czech.
Each brewery will have at least three samples. People can enjoy unlimited samples as well as light snacks.
VIP ticket holders can enjoy a banquet buffet dinner with fried chicken, brisket, meat and cheese platters, truffle tots and hot pretzels with pimento cheese.
The hope is Happy Brew Year will grow into an annual event.
"The inspiration came from talking to people about what they liked and especially what they didn't like from beer festivals when we were looking to do a public event in the large room," he said. "It's going to be less crowded and more comfortable than most beef festivals."
Tickets, which can be purchased in advance or at the door, are $40 for general admission, $60 for VIP tickets and $25 for designated drivers.
For more information, call 219- 531-0162 or visit themarketvalpo.com.