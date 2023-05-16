Vanair Manufacturing in Michigan City, one of the lakefront city's big manufacturers, has added a new board member.

The company that makes air compressors, welding systems, engine starting systems and other mobile power systems named Stephen Adik to its board of directors. He has more than 40 years of experience in corporate management, particularly in the transportation and energy sectors, as well as extensive experience leading local nonprofits.

Adik has served as a manager at companies including Lehigh Valley Railroad, Chicago and North Western Railroad, Chesapeake & Ohio Railway/Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, NiSource and American Natural Resources Co.

He's also served on the boards of publicly traded companies including NiSource, NorthWestern Energy, American Water Works Company and Beacon Power.

Adik has been involved in community causes, serving as chairman of the board of trustees for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Gary, chairman of the Porter County Community Foundation and president of the Regional Bus Authority of Northwest Indiana.

He's also served as chairman of the United Way of Lake County and president of the American Heart Association of Northwest Indiana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Vanair team," said CEO Ralph Kokot. "His extensive experience in the transportation and energy industries, combined with his strong commitment to community involvement, make him a valuable addition to our board of directors."

He joins Chairman Ralph Kokot, President Gregory Kokot and Chief Financial Officer William Anderson on the board of directors.

Vanair was founded in 1972 and has operating plants on both the north and south sides of Michigan City, it serves the construction industry and other sectors.

