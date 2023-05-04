A vandal accessed medical records from a hospital slated for demolition and posted some of them on YouTube.

Northwest Health said someone illegally removed hospital records from secure, locked shredding bins at the LaPorte Hospital at 1007 Lincolnway. It was slated for demolition but not all the hospital property had yet been removed from the site.

Sensitive medical information was exposed, Northwest Health said.

"An unidentified person (or persons) broke into the locked shredding bins and scattered the bins’ contents on the floor, including medical records and other hospital records containing patient information," Northwest Health said in a news release. "When LaPorte Hospital learned about this incident on March 3, it immediately went to the old facility to retrieve the records that had been removed from the shredding bins."

LaPorte Hospital reported the breach to police and opened its own investigation.

"LaPorte Hospital learned that after the shredding bins were vandalized, a person created a video of some of the medical records that had been removed from the shredding bins, and on February 26, 2023, posted the video to his YouTube account," the health care system said in the news release. "The hospital asked YouTube multiple times to remove the video from its site. The hospital also filed a lawsuit against this person in Indiana state court and demanded that he remove the video from YouTube. Because the video is private, the hospital cannot confirm whether the video has been removed from this person’s YouTube account."

The Indiana Office of the Attorney General also is investigating the breach of patient data.

Northwest Health has notified affected patients or their next of kin.

"Most of the records that were illegally removed from the shredding bins contained patients’ first and last names, limited demographic information, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers and/or clinical information," Northwest Health said. "In a limited number of cases, the records contained a patient’s Social Security number, prescription information, insurance information and/or billing information (including guarantor information). However, outside of the medical records that were videotaped, there is no evidence that anyone viewed, used or disclosed any of the patient information contained in the records that were removed from the shredding bins."

Northwest Health is offering affected patients a free one-year membership to Experian IdentityWorks credit monitoring service.

For more information, call 888-397-0054 with the Experian engagement number B090370.