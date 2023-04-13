"I love making people look and feel beautiful," Valavanis said. "I enjoyed the craft and service. It's an art and craft."

His wife talked him into pursuing it as a profession after college. His salon grew very rapidly, soon adding a second location in Valparaiso and eventually outgrowing its Munster salon, which it moved to Schererville.

"We were just busting out at the seams," he said. "We hired good people and gave them opportunities for education. I think our growth was mainly from hiring the right people who want to grow creatively and professionally and educationally and who are committed to the community. We also gave back to the community in a lot of ways and gave to many charitable organizations."

Vanis eventually expanded to offer spa services.

"I had to evolve from a hairdresser to a salon owner to a business owner," he said. "I had a little salon and surrounded myself with great people. I'm proud of the legacy looking back on it. I'm confident the new owners will take that legacy and continue and maintain our brand standards for client services."

Valavanis built Vanis on education and client service, Colleen Kaper said.

"Clients were like family to him," she said. "It was a great experience consistently. He provided staff with education, endless clients and opportunities to grow their careers."

Valavanis built an extremely strong reputation for the Vanis brand in the Calumet Region, Brent Kaper said.

"We want to maintain the legacy Chris has created over the past 40 years," he said. "Looking to the future we want to provide the same great service and staff clients are accustomed to. It's not just a place people go to get their hair done. They feel like they're taken care of. It's a place where people go to get that cool new haircut because they're always up on the new trends in hair. It's an iconic brand that's professional and high-class, where people come to relax."

Colleen Kaper said they would look to maintain the high level of quality Vanis has been known for.

"We're excited about the next chapter," she said. "I've been working more with the staff at all three locations and everybody seems excited to see what the future can hold. It's an iconic brand name in the area. Chris created a blueprint for other salons out there to follow. We're happy he's able to retire and we hope to keep Vanis around for another 40 years."