One of the biggest names in Region hair care is getting a new look.
Vanis Salon & Day Spa, which at one point was voted Best in the Region 25 years in a row, has been sold.
Chris Valavanis founded the salon in Munster 38 years ago. Today, it has locations in Schererville, Crown Point and Valparaiso.
"I won't be involved after May or June," he said. "We started in 1985 with three hairdressers. Over the last 40 years, we grew to three locations with 110 employees. It's just been wonderful growth over the last 38 years. I'm turning the reigns over to a younger leader."
A year ago, he sold the Valparaiso salon to Colleen Kaper and her husband Brent Kaper.
"They've proved themselves in the year they owned the brand," he said. "She's a very busy hairdresser with her thumb on the business. Her husband also is a businessman with a third-generation lumber yard in Cedar Lake. I believe they have a great business insight."
Now Valavanis is selling them the whole business as he looks to retire.
"We feel very excited," she said. "I've worked for Chris for 17 years. The Valparaiso location has been going great. It's been really positive. The staff has been great and has helped create a great experience for our clients, providing them with the services they expect."
Vanis Salon has long been a place where people go to get the latest look or to get ready for their wedding.
Services include haircuts, styling, waving, coloring, brow tints, extensions, botanical therapy treatments, massage therapy, chakra balancing massages, pregnancy massages, hot stone massages, stress-fix body wraps and sea salt glows with aromatherapy oil wraps. Vanis also provides manicures, pedicures, facials, makeup, waxing and lash services.
"I love making people look and feel beautiful," Valavanis said. "I enjoyed the craft and service. It's an art and craft."
His wife talked him into pursuing it as a profession after college. His salon grew very rapidly, soon adding a second location in Valparaiso and eventually outgrowing its Munster salon, which it moved to Schererville.
"We were just busting out at the seams," he said. "We hired good people and gave them opportunities for education. I think our growth was mainly from hiring the right people who want to grow creatively and professionally and educationally and who are committed to the community. We also gave back to the community in a lot of ways and gave to many charitable organizations."
Vanis eventually expanded to offer spa services.
"I had to evolve from a hairdresser to a salon owner to a business owner," he said. "I had a little salon and surrounded myself with great people. I'm proud of the legacy looking back on it. I'm confident the new owners will take that legacy and continue and maintain our brand standards for client services."
Valavanis built Vanis on education and client service, Colleen Kaper said.
"Clients were like family to him," she said. "It was a great experience consistently. He provided staff with education, endless clients and opportunities to grow their careers."
Valavanis built an extremely strong reputation for the Vanis brand in the Calumet Region, Brent Kaper said.
"We want to maintain the legacy Chris has created over the past 40 years," he said. "Looking to the future we want to provide the same great service and staff clients are accustomed to. It's not just a place people go to get their hair done. They feel like they're taken care of. It's a place where people go to get that cool new haircut because they're always up on the new trends in hair. It's an iconic brand that's professional and high-class, where people come to relax."
Colleen Kaper said they would look to maintain the high level of quality Vanis has been known for.
"We're excited about the next chapter," she said. "I've been working more with the staff at all three locations and everybody seems excited to see what the future can hold. It's an iconic brand name in the area. Chris created a blueprint for other salons out there to follow. We're happy he's able to retire and we hope to keep Vanis around for another 40 years."