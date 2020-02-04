You are the owner of this article.
Vehicle emissions testing will be topic of panel discussion
Vehicle emissions testing will be topic of panel discussion

NIRPC office

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's office in Portage.

 Times photo

Members of the public are invited to a discussion about automobile emissions testing Friday that will cover the program's history in Lake and Porter counties, the reasons behind it, the funding associated with it and the consequences of ending it. The program will also include information on financial assistance available to residents whose vehicles fail the test.

The event, scheduled for 9-11 a.m., will be hosted by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Environmental Management Policy Committee at the NIRPC office at 6100 Southport Road, Portage. Panelists will include Francisco Acevedo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Deloney of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Kathy Luther of NIRPC and Jennifer Sanders of Opus Inspection/Envirotest Systems. Lauri Keagle of South Shore Clean Cities will serve as moderator.

