Vehicle emissions testing will be topic of panel discussion

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Members of the public are invited to a discussion about automobile emissions testing Friday that will cover the program's history in Lake and Porter counties, the reasons behind it, the funding associated with it and the consequences of ending it. The program will also include information on financial assistance available to residents whose vehicles fail the test.
The event, scheduled for 9-11 a.m., will be hosted by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Environmental Management Policy Committee at the NIRPC office at 6100 Southport Road, Portage. Panelists will include Francisco Acevedo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Deloney of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Kathy Luther of NIRPC and Jennifer Sanders of Opus Inspection/Envirotest Systems. Lauri Keagle of South Shore Clean Cities will serve as moderator.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.