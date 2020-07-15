Vendors, food trucks struggling after many festival closures: 'I have lost everything'

The Dogs N Hogs food truck, which specializes in specialty all-beef hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork and Amish coleslaw, normally hits up 10 to 15 major festivals across Northwest Indiana every summer.
This year, they're all canceled.
Dogs N Hogs normally sells a lot of Chicago dogs, jammin bacon dogs and hot dogs topped with pulled pork slathered in barbecue sauce at the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival, the NWI Hot Air Balloon Fest and the Rock 'N' Rail Music and Street Festival that packs 40,000 to 50,000 people a day into downtown Griffith. All that business is gone.
"The towns love us when they have festivals," owner Jason "Chewy" Charleston said. "But Northwest Indiana is a decade behind when it comes to food trucks. No town will issue a permit of license so we can operate at a regular spot. There's too much politics. The chambers of commerce get politically involved to keep food trucks on the fringes. It's hard to develop a following and really hard to make money when you can only do the big fests and aren't allowed to set up somewhere in most cities and towns."
Food vendors and trucks throughout Northwest Indiana have been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic that has postponed the festivals, markets and fairs where they do the bulk of their business. It also has driven up meat costs, forcing them in some cases to take items off the menu or raise prices. They have been trying to survive by signing up for whatever smaller events are available, doing more private events and bulking up their catering.
Trying to survive
Food vendor and event planner Monica Jimenez Susoreny, who founded the NWI Food Truck Fest, said it's been a difficult time because of the many festival and fair cancellations that followed the coronavirus pandemic. But small-business owners have been helping out each other and the community.
"As an event planner, my business has gone down to barely anything. I have lost everything, and I know a lot of fellow business owners in the industry are struggling just as badly," she said. "As a food vendor, switching gears to focusing on private caterings and parties has helped business to increase and it has helped to make up for fest and market losses. However, food costs and availability of certain products has hurt business and profits as has the lack of being able to find staff."
Dogs N Hogs has switched to more private catering gigs, such as birthday and graduation parties.
"They don't support us in the way festivals do, but it does bring money in," Charleston said. "Just as an example, we just did a weekend tent sale at a furniture store in Crown Point. Normally we wouldn't do a small job like that, but we had a lot of customers come out. We're taking a lot more of the private catering jobs that are closer to the break-even point than we would normally be comfortable with. We're doing house parties and corporate jobs to feed their employees for employee appreciation. If it's 75 people, and we're out there for three, four, five hours, it's not much money. We've still got to pay our staff. But some money is better than no money."
Charleston said, given the threat of the coronavirus, town officials had no choice but to cancel popular events like Griffith's Central Market — where he normally does a brisk business — because the public would hold them culpable if they didn't and people got infected.
The lack of festival business forced him to accelerate his plan to start the Uncle Chewy's BBQ catering business to do more catering work for customers who were more interested in barbecue than hot dogs. It sells barbecue by the pound and Amish coleslaw by the jar so families having parties can take it home and heat it up.
"We got to do what we've got to do to survive," he said. "Sometimes the best things are born out of adversity. This had been an idea we had, and we owned the domain unclechewys.com, but this forced us to pursue our idea of expansion."
Weathering the storm
The Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory food truck also lost at least 15 or 16 markets and vintage markets it planned to attend this summer.
"We've taken a hit; we've lost so many events," owner Jayme Goffin said. "We've lost a lot of business."
Mother Wilma's was able to make up much of the loss by pivoting to selling its gourmet artisan marshmallows online in the spring when it was still cool enough to do so.
"We're fortunate that we ship to 30 different states," she said. "We were working more than normal and working overtime when everybody was shut down. People love our product."
It has, however, become a difficult situation to navigate as issues like wearing masks have become contentious. Some have questioned whether the food truck should even attend events.
"We're trying to stay as positive as we can that this will pass and it will change," Goffin said. "We're trying to smile through the madness."
Ace Catering, which sells barbecued Dragobob skewers at events like Pierogi Fest, has suffered from the cancellation of about 95% of the summer events its food trucks normally attends. It hadn't worked a single event yet this year until the Dyer Farmers Market returned last week.
"It's been horrible," owner Raymond Kosinski said. "Things are starting to pick up, more so in Indiana. We've gotten open houses, graduation parties, smaller groups."
He said it was almost a blessing Pierogi Fest, where he normally has three booths grilling up Dragobobs, was canceled this year because he would have no way of knowing how much meat to order.
"We ordered $2,200 worth of meat for the Fourth of July in Griffith and then the governor announced the state would not open," he said. "Fortunately we were able to freeze it, but it's pretty tricky to prepare in advance under these circumstances. Not as many people would attend Pierogi Fest. I would have ordered the amount I normally do. But do you buy less meat and run out the first day or more and end up stuck with a bunch of food you can't sell?"
In addition to big festivals, many private events have been canceled, such as quinceañeras.
"We ask for 20% deposits that are normally nonrefundable," he said. "But I let everyone cancel or forward the deposit to a future event with no expiration. I've been in business with 20 years. The last thing I want to do is not work with people through all this."
Ace Catering normally works three different fairs, festivals or markets on any given weekends. Instead of weddings and the corporate events it normally does at steel mills, factories and doctor's offices this time of year, it's instead doing anniversaries, graduations parties and backyard weddings. But Ace Catering has been around so long it's positioned to endure through the adversity.
"We've been around for 20 years. We're well-established to survive the storm," he said. "Not everybody is going to."
Chesterton European Market
Where: Broadway and 3rd Street in Chesterton
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Griffith Central Market
Where: Central Park, 600 N. Broad Street
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Michigan City Farmers Market
Where: 8th and Washington streets in Michigan City
When: 4p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Valparaiso Market
Where: The Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette Street in Valparaiso
When: 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays
Schererville Farmers Market
Where: Redar Park at 217 Gregory Street in Schererville
When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays
