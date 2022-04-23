Verizon, Fifth Third Bank raise starting pay to $20

A tight labor market continues to drive up wages for workers. Verizon and Fifth Third Bank, both of which have Northwest Indiana footprints, are raising their starting pay to $20 an hour.

New York City-based Verizon, which has stores in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Portage and Rensselaer, will now pay a base wage of $20 for customer service, retail and inside sales positions. Existing employees will receive raises to the new pay level.

The telecommunications giant, which pulled in $133.6 billion in revenue last year, also is adding premium pay differentials for bilingual assistant managers and those who work on holidays and Sundays.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

Verizon also is offering retail workers and assistant managers sign-on bonuses in many markets in the country where the labor market is particularly tight.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent, and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” Bourne said.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, which has branches in Schererville, Merrillville, Gary, Crown Point, Munster, Valparaiso, Portage, St. John, Highland, Chesterton, Hammond, Michigan City, Rensselaer and DeMotte, will start paying a minimum of $20 per hour on July 4. About 40% of the bank's workforce will get a midyear raise as a result of the new baseline level of pay.

"This wage increase is simply the right thing to do. It will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our team members, who are the face of Fifth Third and who are impacted disproportionately by rising costs of living," said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp and the recently announced CEO effective July 5. "Under the leadership of Greg Carmichael, our CEO, Fifth Third has been a leader in increasing our employees’ wages."

The bank raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018 and then to $18 an hour in 2019. About 95% of its retail employees at its branches will benefit from the latest wage increase.

"Fifth Third led the industry in 2018 by increasing to $15 and was among the first to increase to $18," he said. "We are carrying our leadership forward with this additional wage and midyear pay increase. We are incredibly proud to be among the top quartile of our peers for employee retention according to leading research, and we believe our competitive compensation and benefits are essential to our ability to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent to serve and support our valued customers."

