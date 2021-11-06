Verizon stores buying gifts for vets through Veterans Rock program

Verizon retailer TCC is giving holiday gifts to veterans and their families to celebrate Veterans Day this year.

The TCC store at 155 Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte was one of the stores to take part in the fifth annual Veterans Rock program.

TCC has 81 locations in Indiana, including in Gary, Saint John, Munster, Crown Point, Chesterton and Michigan City.

The Fishers-based subsidiary of Round Room, the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailer, partnered with Soldiers' Angels, a nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the military and veterans. Each participating store adopted a family it provides with clothes, toys, household goods and grocery store gift cards meant to cover two holiday meals.

“The holidays place large financial strain on many families, and buying gifts on deployment and on a military or veteran family budget can be even more challenging,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, the parent company of TCC. “We are proud to continue recognizing deserving service members, and we hope this year’s Veterans Rock program will ease the holiday shopping burden for these veteran families.”

The company adopted 25 veteran families nationwide. It also offers veterans career opportunities at its more than 850 locations in 39 states.