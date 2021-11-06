 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verizon stores buying gifts for vets through Veterans Rock program
urgent

Verizon stores buying gifts for vets through Veterans Rock program

Verizon stores buying gifts for vets through Veterans Rock program

A Verizon wireless sign in over a store in Miami. 

 Alan Diaz, Associated Press

Verizon retailer TCC is giving holiday gifts to veterans and their families to celebrate Veterans Day this year.

The TCC store at 155 Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte was one of the stores to take part in the fifth annual Veterans Rock program.

TCC has 81 locations in Indiana, including in Gary, Saint John, Munster, Crown Point, Chesterton and Michigan City.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The Fishers-based subsidiary of Round Room, the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailer, partnered with Soldiers' Angels, a nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the military and veterans. Each participating store adopted a family it provides with clothes, toys, household goods and grocery store gift cards meant to cover two holiday meals.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“The holidays place large financial strain on many families, and buying gifts on deployment and on a military or veteran family budget can be even more challenging,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, the parent company of TCC. “We are proud to continue recognizing deserving service members, and we hope this year’s Veterans Rock program will ease the holiday shopping burden for these veteran families.”

The company adopted 25 veteran families nationwide.  It also offers veterans career opportunities at its more than 850 locations in 39 states.

Active with charitable contributions, TCC also donated more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation and awarded $30,000 in college scholarships this year. It's given out 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies since 2013 and donated more than $2.5 million to charity across the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts