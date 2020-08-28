Versiti Blood Center now testing for coronavirus antibodies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Versiti Blood Centers, including in Highland and Tinley Park, are now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies in the hope of identifying potential convalescent plasma donors to those suffering from coronavirus.

It will become a standard test for all blood donations through Versiti as coronavirus cases continue to mount around the world, infecting more than 24.3 million and killing more than 829,000 people so far.

“It is our hope that providing these results will help us identify potential donors for convalescent plasma," Chief Medical Officer Thomas Abshire said. "This information will also be helpful to public health authorities who are tracking the prevalence of the coronavirus. Convalescent plasma can be one of several therapeutic options to help save the lives of some patients who are suffering from the more severe symptoms of COVID-19.”

The samples are collected during the end of the donation and sent to Versiti's laboratory in Indianapolis for testing. Donors can look online or on the Versiti app to see if they have antibodies that show a previous COVID-19 infection.

The test does not screen to see if someone currently has the virus or will be immune to it, but lets them know if they can donate convalescent plasma to help hospitals treat those currently suffering from coronavirus.