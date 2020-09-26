Versona women's boutique opening in Southlake Mall

Women's fashion boutique Versona is coming to Southlake Mall next month.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is opening its newest store on the first floor of the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart on Oct. 9.
The retailer sells apparel, jewelry, accessories, handbags and shoes in keeping with seasonal fashion trends. Versona aims to provide an upscale environment in which women can put together individualized outfits from head to toe at "exceptional prices every day."
“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value. We are excited about our newest Versona store opening at Southlake Mall,” said John Cato, chairman, president and CEO of parent company The Cato Corp.
It's Versona's fourth Indiana store after Noblesville, Evansville and Greenwood. The growing company is opening five other stores at the same time in Maryland, Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska.
Janice Bell will serve as the store manager of the new Versona in the Southlake Mall, the second largest in the state of Indiana after only Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis. Though the mall has struggled as have many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers with the closure of anchor stores Carson's and Sears, it's still home to more than 160 retailers and restaurants.
The new Versona store in the Southlake Mall will initially be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.shopversona.com or call 219-791-9874.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.