HIGHLAND — Tattoos once marked sailors, bikers, prisoners, gang members and other subcultures on the fringes of society.

Today, you're likely to see people with ink at a park, mall or restaurant.

But long after tattoos gained mainstream acceptance, a few communities in Northwest Indiana still had bans on tattoo parlors from past fears that they would draw undesirable types to town.

Schererville recently allowed its first tattoo parlor. And now Tina Brenda, an Army National Guard member who went on to become a tattoo artist, opened Highland's first tattoo parlor after persuading the town to grant an exception to a 20-year-old ordinance that required tattoo artists to be medical doctors — essentially banning tattooing within town limits.

"After jumping through every hoop imaginable with the Town Council, she will be the first tattoo shop permitted in the town," said her broker, Janine Henry with New Chapter Real Estate in Schererville. "Not only is she the first tattoo shop, she is also the first female-owned, veteran tattoo shop in Northwest Indiana. She has half a million dollars of updating invested into the building."

Brenda and her husband, Mike Cap, opened Nephilim Studios last week at 2716 Condit St. downtown. They spent months doing renovations to the former Prompt Ambulance Service building next to Fuzzyline Brewing Co.

Most recently, a law firm used the 2,700-square-foot structure for storage.

"Oh my goodness, we've been on a construction journey," she said. "We got our permit in early October after buying the building in March last year. We did the demolition ourselves, remodeling the whole interior."

Brenda had to fight for months to convince the town to lift a 20-year-old regulation that effectively prohibited tattoo parlors by making it too cumbersome to open one in town limits. She gathered more than 2,300 signatures on a petition and brought a lawyer while making her case to the Town Council. She persisted even after being told that the town would never allow it and getting an initial unfavorable recommendation from the Advisory Board of Zoning Appeals.

"I made the case that I wanted to make a dilapidated building nice for your town, that it has such a welcoming environment and has a place for something like this," she said. "It's a higher-end studio. Some of them had concerns about demographics and crime, but I told them it's changed so much. It's not gang-related. Many people with tattoos are professionals. Nurses, lawyers, doctors, teachers, just everyday people. The council members were extremely generous and ready to move the town into the 21st century."

Brenda got into tattooing while serving in the military, where it's enjoyed enduring popularity. She worked in human resources for the Indiana National Guard in Gary, where she was often asked to help design tattoos because she is good at drawing.

"I'd always been really into art but wasn't pushed into college to go into the art field. I worried about being a starving artist. It was more of a hobby. But starting in basic training, my drawings drew a lot of compliments and people started asking me to design tattoos for them. It was a light-bulb moment. I could be doing the tattoos."

She pursued tattooing as a profession after leaving the service. She's built up a clientele over the years.

"My clients are the most wonderful people," she said. "Everyone's different. They give me new challenges and new ideas and expand my thinking. They let me be a creative artist with the freedom to take their idea and do the rest. It's nice to see so many regular faces."

In time, Brenda sought to strike out on her own. She liked the location she found.

"There's a lot of redevelopment going on and businesses popping up in downtown Highland. We're next to Fuzzyline, who are the best friends and neighbors we could ever ask for."

Cap left his job to work on the building, which got a complete overhaul.

"Eclectic is a good word," she said. "In the reception area, it's very modern, warm and welcoming, with white marble flooring and display cases with jewelry. As you go back into the tattoo area, it gradually gets darker and a more intimate ambiance. We painted the walls with dark track lighting."

Nephilim Studios employs three other tattoo artists and two piercing artists. She hopes to bring more on.

"Honestly, I don't have a rigorous hiring process," she said. "I just reach out to artists when I see a potential in them and have a good feeling about what they do. Everybody has to start somewhere. They complement or are similar to what I do aesthetically."

Her work often features florals, animals and black-and-gray designs. "I would say my style is eclectic realism. I specialize in fine-line work. I'm often drawn to floral and scenic things."

Nephilim is a reference to fallen angels.

"I wouldn't say it has too much meaning. I was looking to find something different," she said. "I looked at tons of different names of shops that were already taken. I wanted something different and memorable."

Nephilim Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Some of the artists will be open to walk-ins; Brenda will only take appointments.

For more information, email tinabrenda@nephilimstudios.org, visit nephilimstudios.org, call 219-200-2991 or find the business on Facebook.

