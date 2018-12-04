Real estate broker/owner and community volunteer Matt Evans has purchased RE/MAX Pace Realty in downtown Valparaiso.
Now RE/MAX Lifestyles, the company will continue serving its agents and their clients in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties, an area RE/MAX calls "extremely competitive." In RE/MAX Lifestyle's home county of Porter, housing inventory for sale was down 15 percent this fall, and the average sales price was up 12 percent from the same period in 2017, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.
“With inventory down and prices rising, it has never been more important for real estate professionals to have a strong leader in their corner who knows all sides of the industry,” Evans said. “As a native of Northwest Indiana with experience as a high-volume agent, I look forward to mentoring agents, allowing them to find the perfect residential and commercial properties for more and more clients.”
Evans purchased the brokerage from Roger Pace and Donna Pace, longtime Region realtors and owners of RE/MAX Pace Realty in Crown Point.
Roger Pace said Evans has built a track record of success.
“You see that in his experience as a builder and business owner, and what he delivers to his agents every day," Pace said. "We are very proud to turn the reigns over to Matt and believe he will take this organization to proud new heights.”
Evans is a member of the Valparaiso Plan Commission and of the boards of the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and the Valpo Schools Foundation. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University and of Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management.
RE/MAX Lifestyles is located at 57 South Michigan Ave. in Valparaiso.