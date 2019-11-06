Veterans' 10-mile ruck march planned in Crown Point Saturday

Veterans from across Northwest Indiana will step off this Saturday for the IUN Military Service Association 10 Mile Ruck/Walk at the Lake County Fair Grounds in Crown Point.
Dan Riordan, an IU Northwest student and U.S. Marines veteran, organized the ruck march to benefit the IUN Veterans Resource Center and the Military Service Association at IU Northwest that he founded. He hopes to make it an annual event.
"When I came back to school, I thought a lot about where I belong in this world," he said. "I decided I wanted to do the best I can to help out veterans whenever possible. While at school I felt isolation and that was motivation to help veterans feel comfortable in school, give them somewhere they can go to."
The march is open to the general public. Veterans, IUN students and those thinking about military service are expected to attend. U.S. Marine Corps recruiters will be on hand.
Riordan was inspired after taking part in the Chicago Veterans Ruck March earlier this year, which started 10 years ago, growing from about 100 participants to around 1,000.
"Some people come out in full gear," he said. "You're wet, you're tired, you're joking around with your buddies like you used to do back in the service. There will be a lot of nostalgia."
Participants in the march are welcome to bring ruck sacks or other military gear and encouraged to bring plenty of water.
"Hydrate the night before. If you buy new shoes, break them in first," he said. "Plan to walk with somebody. We don't want anyone to walk alone. Make some friends along the route. We're doing it just for fun so people can call cadence if they want."
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with the march kicking off at 9 a.m. Riordan estimates it could take 3 hours to 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete. The marchers will head to the courthouse square and up a bike path to U.S. 30 and back.
Donuts and coffee will be offered to participants.
The march costs $15 or $25 to also get a souvenir shirt.
For more information, visit @IUNMilitaryServiceAssoc on Facebook or email dsriorda@iu.edu.