 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Day means complimentary meals and other freebies for vets
urgent

Veterans Day means complimentary meals and other freebies for vets

Hard Rock Cafe 2

Hard Rock Cafe at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is offering military veterans its Legendary burger on Veterans Day, and the casino's Fresh Harvest Restaurant is offering a free meal.

 Provided

Veterans served their country, endured tough conditions and often exhibited great heroism in the line of fire.

Every year on Veterans Day, businesses around the Region say thanks. Restaurants, retail stores and other firms salute veterans with freebies, discounts and other deals.

Here's a look at some of the local businesses offering veterans thanks on Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday this year. Most businesses require a military ID, DD 214 or other proof of military service.

Corporate chains extend many of the deals and not all local franchisees may honor them, so call ahead to check. The free meals typically are limited to a special menus for the occasion and do not include everything on the regular menu.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Free train rides

The South Shore Line is offering veterans and active-duty service members free train rides through Thursday. Just tell the ticket taker you served or are serving in the military.

Free burger

Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is offering a free Legendary burger. The Fresh Harvest restaurant at the new casino also is offering a free meal.

Free meal

Restaurants offering free meals, usually off a limited menu, include Texas Corral, Round the Clock in Highland and Schererville, Quaker Steak & Lube, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings, White Castle, Applebee's, Chili's, Red Robin, Bar Louie, Hooters, Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers of America and Olive Garden.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Free breakfast

Denny's, Bob Evans, IHOP and Wendy's all offer free breakfasts at participating locations.

Free sandwich

Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Mission BBQ give vets free barbecue sandwiches at participating locations.

Free doughnut 

Dunkin' Donuts offers veterans free doughnuts on Veterans Day.

Free buffet

Golden Corral hosts a popular free buffet for veterans from 5 p.m. to close on Veterans Day.

Free pizza

Little Caesar's offers free lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Free coffee 

Starbucks provides free coffee to vets on Veterans Day.

Free haircut

Sport Clips and Great Clips are offering free haircuts or cards for free haircuts that can be redeemed later. 

Free dental care

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dr. Nicholas Berns of Crossroads Family Dental in Schererville will provide free dental services to veterans. Vets can call 219-865-4095 for a free cleaning, filling or extraction.

Free appetizer or dessert

Red Lobster is offering veterans a choice of a complimentary lobster and langostino pizza, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, langostino lobster-artichoke-and-seafood dip, crab-stuffed shrimp Rangoon, signature jumbo shrimp cocktail, mozzarella cheesesticks, white wine and roasted-garlic mussels, vanilla bean cheesecake, brownie overboard or Key lime pie.

Free meal vouchers

Texas Roadhouses in Portage and Dyer are offering free meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday that can be redeemed later when the dining room is open.

Streaming discount

TIDAL is offering veterans 40% off music streaming on Veterans Day. 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts