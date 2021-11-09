Veterans Day means complimentary meals and other freebies for vets

Veterans served their country, endured tough conditions and often exhibited great heroism in the line of fire.

Every year on Veterans Day, businesses around the Region say thanks. Restaurants, retail stores and other firms salute veterans with freebies, discounts and other deals.

Here's a look at some of the local businesses offering veterans thanks on Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday this year. Most businesses require a military ID, DD 214 or other proof of military service.

Corporate chains extend many of the deals and not all local franchisees may honor them, so call ahead to check. The free meals typically are limited to a special menus for the occasion and do not include everything on the regular menu.

Free train rides

The South Shore Line is offering veterans and active-duty service members free train rides through Thursday. Just tell the ticket taker you served or are serving in the military.

Free burger

Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is offering a free Legendary burger. The Fresh Harvest restaurant at the new casino also is offering a free meal.

Free meal