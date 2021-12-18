Veterans getting free National Park passes thanks to Dunes employee's question

An Indiana Dunes National Park employee's suggestion led to military veterans getting hundreds of thousands of free National Park passes nationwide.

In 2020, then-Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited the park not long after it was elevated from national lakeshore to a full national park status.

During a question-and-answer session with employers, Indiana Dunes Fee Program Supervisor Ryan Koepke asked why there was no free pass to National Parks for veterans.

Koepke hails from a military family. His grandfather Robert Kellenberger, father Ricky Koepke, uncle William Kellenberger and nephew Gage Koepke have all served in the military.

The Department of the Interior then recommended that veterans be allowed to visit federal parks across the country for free. Congress voted to grant veterans and Gold Star families free visitation to more than 2,000 federal recreational sites such as National Parks, National Forests, National Wildlife Refuges and National Lakeshores like Pictured Rocks and Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan.