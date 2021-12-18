Veterans getting free National Park passes thanks to Dunes employee's question

An Indiana Dunes National Park employee's suggestion led to military veterans getting hundreds of thousands of free National Park passes nationwide.
In 2020, then-Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited the park not long after it was elevated from national lakeshore to a full national park status.
During a question-and-answer session with employers, Indiana Dunes Fee Program Supervisor Ryan Koepke asked why there was no free pass to National Parks for veterans.
Koepke hails from a military family. His grandfather Robert Kellenberger, father Ricky Koepke, uncle William Kellenberger and nephew Gage Koepke have all served in the military.
The Department of the Interior then recommended that veterans be allowed to visit federal parks across the country for free. Congress voted to grant veterans and Gold Star families free visitation to more than 2,000 federal recreational sites such as National Parks, National Forests, National Wildlife Refuges and National Lakeshores like Pictured Rocks and Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan.
Anyone who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, no longer has to pay entrance fees to enter National Parks anywhere in the country. They can provide a Department of Defense Identification Card, a Veteran ID Card, a veteran's designation on a state-issued driver's license or some other proof of service to get a free National Park military pass that waives the fees.
Active duty military already qualified for America the Beautiful passes that granted free admission to National Parks such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, Mount Rainer, Acadia and the Great Smoky Mountains.
The National Parks Service issued 321,430 military passes in 2020, National Park Service Public Affairs Specialist Kathy Kupper said. No breakdown was available between active duty, veterans and Gold Star families, but the number grew to 579,783 this year after veterans and Gold Star families were added to the program.
The program has proven popular at the Indiana Dunes National Park, where West Beach at the border of Gary and Portage is currently the only site to charge an entrance fee.
"We have gotten very positive feedback on the Veteran's Pass here at Indiana Dunes," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "We have given out 630 Veteran's Passes this year at the park. I think we will see that number go up in the coming years as more people become aware of them."
For more information, visit nps.gov.
